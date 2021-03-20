Amid partisan sniping at Republicans Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border is “under control.”

Earlier this week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a statement saying more migrants are now swamping the border than at any other time in the past 20 years.

In Eagle Pass, Texas, shop owner Laura Ramos described conditions amid the flood of migrants as “horrible and very dangerous,” according to The New York Times.

“I would call it a crisis with an exclamation point,” said Uvalde, Texas, Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. “We changed administrations, we changed the policies and it’s like the floodgates have opened.”

In fact, there are so many migrants that the Biden administration is mulling a plan to fly illegal immigrants to states near the Canadian border for processing, according to The Washington Post. The request was prompted by the arrival of 1,000 migrants Friday morning to process on top of 1,000 already in a backlog from Thursday, the report said.

TRENDING: Arizona Commits to Full Hand Recount, 'Broad and Detailed' Audit of Machines

But in Washington, Pelosi repeatedly said everything is “under control.”

“I think that the Administration is pulling this thing under control. And I think it’s important to know that,” she said, according to a transcript of her weekly media briefing. “The difference between the attitude toward the people and the children is so different in just these two months versus what happened in the past four years.”

“[T]he Biden Administration has this under control,” she later added.

She said the Biden administration and its border strategy was “values-based, humanitarian in its aspects, pragmatic in how with a plan to get things done and not just a diversionary tactic on the part of the Republicans because they are bankrupt of ideas on how to improve the lives of the American people. So, they run to the border.”

But some voices said otherwise.

The Biden Admin. has turned a humanitarian crisis into a complete disaster. One location where migrants are housed has no clean running water & has a massive Covid outbreak. Another location also has a massive Covid outbreak. They were unprepared for open border policies. pic.twitter.com/qRAHdwbRdt — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 19, 2021

Over 100,000 migrants attempted to illegally cross the southern border last month. The #BidenBorderCrisis is bigger than our border. It’s a national security issue. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) March 18, 2021

Send the National Guard troops at the Capitol to the border. Then move the migrants at the border to the Capitol. Watch how quickly our border will be secured. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) March 16, 2021

RELATED: Reporter Says Migrant Centers for Holding Migrant Children Are Like 'Prison Cells'

On Friday, an NPR report said more than 500 children had spent over three times the legally approved 72 hours in detention centers.

Pelosi claimed 40 percent of the unaccompanied children crossing the border can be released to a parent already in the U.S., and other illegal immigrants “are refugees applying for asylum in our country.”

Has President Biden only made the situation at the border worse? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3024 Votes) 0% (11 Votes)

She also noted that one way to slow the refugee flood is to pour money into the countries from which migrants are fleeing.

“So, yes, it will take some resources, a small price to pay for people to stay home,” she said.

President Joe Biden has called for pumping $4 billion into countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, claiming that investing in those nations will end the flow of migrants.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.