Pelosi Claims Mueller Was Fired

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi falsely claimed in an email to supporters last week that special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, had been fired.

After much speculation that President Donald Trump was going to fire Mueller following the FBI raid on the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, Pelosi sent out an email titled “Mueller FIRED” and asked supporters to donate to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

“I’m so furious I can barely write this email,” the California Democrat wrote in the message, according to the Washington Examiner. “President Trump is inches away from firing Robert Mueller and derailing the entire Russia investigation.”

“I need a MASSIVE 24-hour fundraising surge to send them a powerful message: If they let Trump fire Mueller, we’ll kick each and EVERY one of them out of office,” she said.

Hyperlinks within the email allowed recipients to “immediately” donate to the DCCC in increments of $1, $35, $50, $100, $250 or any other amount as they saw fit.

The email was sent out Friday, just a day after Trump indicated that Mueller was not, in fact, going to be fired.

If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

“If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!” Trump tweeted.

Despite this seemingly clear tweet, Pelosi accused Republicans in the White House of “actively helping” the president to ruin the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The fundraiser’s goal was to “kick each and every one of them (Republicans) out of office.”

“(Republicans are) jeopardizing our democracy, our national security, and the safety of every election we hold,” Pelosi said. “Frankly, they can’t be trusted.”

However, she insisted that Democrats in Washington could help Mueller, who she referred to as “our only hope,” by standing up for and protecting him.

The email drew widespread criticism on social media, with many specifically taking note of the bizarre subject line.

“The DCCC’s subject lines may not have contributed to the fake news crisis, but d—-d if they help,” wrote Dara Ling, a reporter for Vox.

“Who at the @dccc thought this clickbait email subject line was a good idea?” tweeted MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake.

Critics of the DCCC like Leo McDevitt, who used to donate to the group but no longer does, think Democrat leaders’ proclivity to use misleading tactics in order to collect campaign cash has turned supporters off — and Pelosi’s latest email is no exception.

“I find the DCCC’s fundraising emails to be both annoying and pathetic,” said McDevitt, a copywriter and content manager from Escondido, California.

“Their hysterical pleas make the Democrats look like a no-good, lousy, one-party losing streak,” he told The Center for Public Integrity.

