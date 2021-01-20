If “Crazy Nancy” didn’t cover it before, it does now.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi established a well-deserved reputation for unhinged behavior during the Trump presidency, but an interview she gave Tuesday night, on the eve of its end, went beyond even her own abysmal standard.

With a claim that now-former President Donald Trump could be an “accessory” to “murder,” Pelosi is justifying Trump’s insulting appellation for her — in spades.

The moment came during an interview Tuesday with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, according to Politico, when Pelosi blamed Trump directly for the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol by Trump supporters determined to “stop the steal” of a presidential election.

Pelosi has already engineered an impeachment vote in the House that accuses Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” (Action in the Senate remains unclear.)

In the Reid interview, she went a step further, blaming Trump’s speech to supporters at Washington’s Ellipse for the violence that’s linked to five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

Pelosi was initially responding to a Reid question about how Democratic representatives feel about serving with Republicans who supported the Trump backers’ cause of objecting to the certification of the Electoral College vote, if not the violence of their methods.

Pelosi starts by praising Barack Obama’s inauguration speech from 2009 and criticizing Trump’s “disgusting” address in 2017. For anyone who wants to skip by that, the relevant part starts at about the 1:30 mark.

“When we talk about, ‘did any of our colleagues collaborate?’ — that remains to be seen … If they did, they would be accessories to the crime. The crime, in some cases, was murder. This president is an accessory to that crime,” Speaker Pelosi says about the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/wZW5AFZmBb — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 20, 2021

“When we talk about ‘did any of our colleagues collaborate?’” Pelosi told Reid. “Well, that remains to be seen. We have to get the evidence of that. And if they did, they would be accessory to the crime. And the crime, in some cases, was murder.

“And this president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction.”

That’s nonsense on stilts — and even Nancy Pelosi has to know it.

For starters, speech is not violence, whether it comes from the president of the United States or an antifa radical (unfortunately, antifa radicals rarely stop at speech).

Then, as a Rev.com transcript shows, the Jan. 6 speech Trump gave at the Washington Ellipse was fiery — and justifiably so, under the circumstances. But nowhere did he advocate violence, or even hint at it.

In fact, at one point, Trump specifically stated the opposite:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections,” Trump said.

And that doesn’t even get into the fact that what Pelosi described as a “murder” is not under discussion even in the case of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being on duty during the incursion. Sicknick’s death was initially attributed to his being struck by a fire extinguisher during the melee, but details that have since emerged from Sicknick’s own family that cast that into doubt.

Without a “murder,” there’s no “accessory” to murder.

The goal here is obvious: Pelosi, her Democratic colleagues, and their mainstream media propaganda wing are determined to destroy Trump’s presidency by any means possible.

During his years in office, it was the lie of the “Russia collusion” hoax that led to special counsel Robert Mueller’s endless, expensive and fruitless investigation. Then it was the Ukraine “quid pro quo” charge that led to the sham impeachment trial of 2020.

Now, it’s Trump’s alleged “incitement of insurrection” — previously a largely Democratic endeavor in American history — and a House speaker’s irresponsible use of the words “accessory” and “murder” to refer to a president she despises.

Trump’s presidency was a constant reminder that Americans rejected the mainstream media-manipulated coronation of Hillary Clinton in 2016. Post-presidency, his legacy presents the threat to the establishment that Americans will not go willingly into the serfdom of socialism Democrats are determined to impose.

On social media, naturally, Pelosi got plenty of cheers from liberals, but there were plenty who saw through her charade:

There aren’t actually people who listen to this and believe her and take her serious right ? I’m mean give me a break this is literally ridiculous — Seth’s picks (@sethspicksLV) January 20, 2021

Do you remember all the lying @RepAdamSchiff said in the first impeachment what he said that turned out to be fake. @SpeakerPelosi is no different. And your promoting this. — 🇺🇸 (@sandbox100) January 20, 2021

And some pointed out the evident hypocrisy of a Democratic House speaker criticizing rioters when her party spent the previous year egging on disturbances around the country — some that actually did involve murder charges.

You and your cohorts not only collaborated, you encouraged and endorsed the violence this summer! Justified this behavior! There is NO DIFFERENCE! America will remember this summer- we all know what we saw all around us… — Liz Parks (@LizPark40541581) January 20, 2021

and she is an accessory to all the burning, looting, and murder over the summer — JWG77 (@jwgarrett77) January 20, 2021

An ugly irony here is that the interview where Pelosi made her “accessory” comment was aired the same night that Fox News viewers, according to The Daily Caller, saw an interview with acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli where Cuccinelli said Pelosi had requested “crew-manned machine guns” to be part of Washington security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Check out the Cuccinelli interview here. The machine gun reference comes about the 2:30 mark.

“That was rejected because there’s simply no use for that in a security arrangement for a civilian undertaking,” Cuccinelli said, as The Daily Caller reported. “Just — so some of this has gone beyond any legitimate security need.”

Pelosi’s office did not respond to The Daily Caller’s request for comment, but if what Cuccinelli said is true, it means Pelosi was more than willing to have the weapons in place for the armed forces of the United States to mow down civilians in the nation’s capital.

If Pelosi wants Americans to think Trump is an “accessory” for his illusory role fomenting an illusory “insurrection,” what does she think real American soldiers firing real machine guns at real Americans would make her?

“Crazy Nancy” just about covers it. If it didn’t before, it does now.

