Pelosi Confronted by Member of Own Party, Blamed for Dead Americans

Sometimes you just have to feel sorry for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Her leadership in the House has been the subject of criticism from factions in the Democratic Party, with new lawmakers like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota clashing with Pelosi over their refusal to fall in line with their party’s old guard.

Now, at least one Democratic candidate in Pelosi’s home state of California is using the House speaker as a punching bag during his own campaign to win a seat in Congress in an upcoming special election.

Cenk Uygur, founder of leftist progressive group The Young Turks, took to Twitter on Dec. 27 to attack Pelosi over her connections to the insurance industry.

He even implied the House speaker held some responsibility for the deaths of 45,000 uninsured people.

TRENDING: Beth Moore Outed as NeverTrumper

Uygur, a supporter of Medicare for All, asserted Pelosi is at fault for these deaths because she perpetuates the private insurance industry, which the fledgling candidate claimed has Pelosi in its pocket.

Do you think Pelosi is capable of leading the Democratic Party in 2020? Yes

No



Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (163 Votes) 97% (6165 Votes)

“[Then-Kentucky Governor] Matt Bevin appears to have taken a bribe to release a murderer,” Uygur tweeted. “But I don’t know why the FBI is investigating. These bribes are perfectly legal in America. They’re called campaign contributions.”

“When Nancy Pelosi took bribes from insurance companies and 45,000 people died,” Uygur continued, “because they didn’t have private health insurance, we didn’t call that a bribe.”

Matt Bevin appears to have taken a bribe to release a murderer. But I don’t know why the FBI is investigating. These bribes are perfectly legal in America. They’re called campaign contributions. When Nancy Pelosi took bribes from insurance companies and 45,000 people died … — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 27, 2019

because they didn’t have private health insurance, we didn’t call that a bribe. When Mitch McConnell took millions from fossil fuel companies to let the planet burn and millions from the NRA to let our kids die in school shootings we didn’t call those bribes. But they all were. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 27, 2019

Socialized medicine — and Pelosi’s apparent stonewalling of it — seems to be at the center of Uygur’s brutal attacks on the House speaker.

This appeal to the radical socialist left is a seemingly sound strategy for any Democrat hoping to convince Californians to vote for them. With this attack on Pelosi for not being liberal enough, Uygur confirms exactly where he lies on the political spectrum.

RELATED: It Could Take Cali Decades To Recover from Census Discovery of Mass Exodus

And if you’re wondering why I focus on Pelosi on this issue, it’s because she is indisputably the person blocking a vote on #MedicareForAll. McConnell & Trump are monsters but we can’t even get to them because Democratic leadership is insurance industry’s first line of defense. https://t.co/4DCWkECawu — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) January 1, 2020

Now, Pelosi has to contend not only with upset constituents confronting her at football games, but people in her own party who are more than happy to make an example of party leadership.

Although Pelosi’s seat seems safe for now, the same can’t be said for many other Democratic-held positions across the country.

With the 2020 elections looming, it remains to be seen if Pelosi’s leadership and the infighting it has caused will cost Democrats at the polls.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.