Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

The Democratic Party is so deep in its Trump Derangement Syndrome that the things its leaders say and do often defy reason.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood in front of microphones on Thursday and declared that if President Donald Trump is acquitted by the Senate (a likely scenario), he will not actually be acquitted.

Pelosi was responding to a reporter who had asked what she would do in the case of the president’s acquittal.

The speaker stealthily avoided the question.

“We are right now prayerful and hopeful that the Senate will have the courage to hear the truth about the President’s action, and then we’ll see what we do next,” she said, according to a transcript on her website.

But when another reporter asked a similar question, Pelosi had one of her famous temper tantrums.

“When this is over, do you think that President Trump will be chastened and understand that he’s got a Congress watching him? Or will he be emboldened because the Senate will have acquitted him?” the reporter asked.

.@SpeakerPelosi: If the Senate votes to aquit Pres. Trump, he “will not be acquitted” pic.twitter.com/3ovJZA1NrX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2020

“Well, he will not be acquitted. You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial, and you don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation and that,” Pelosi replied.

“I would hope that the Senators, if it comes to a tie, or if there’s a question of hearing testimony or receiving documents, would leave it up to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court – Republican‑appointed, in a Republican majority court.

“I would think that they would have confidence in the Chief Justice of the United States. That’s really his title. And that’s interesting to me — that they’re afraid of breaking a tie with a Chief Justice of the United States.

“Does the President know right from wrong? I don’t think so. That’s all I can say to you,” she said.

The Constitution explicitly states that the Senate, not the Speaker of the House, has the sole authority to handle an impeachment trial of the president.

Pelosi’s work is done, but she is struggling to let go of the power she had when the House was conducting its impeachment inquiry.

Apparently, in her mind, not only is she the leader of the House; she is also the entire Senate and the Supreme Court too.

An acquittal is an acquittal. It is that simple. If and when the Senate acquits Trump, he will forever be acquitted.

That cannot stop the speaker and her colleagues from impeaching him again, but this one has been so destructive for their party that it just would not be wise.

