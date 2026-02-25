Share
California Representative Nancy Pelosi arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Feb. 24, 2026. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Pelosi Descends Into Incoherent Word Salad After CNN Presses Her on Trump's Insider Trading Callout

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 25, 2026 at 6:49am
There were very few moments that led to bipartisan standing on Tuesday night, and one of them was President Donald Trump’s call to stop insider trading in Congress.

It got Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to stand up, even. Which had Trump asking the question: Did former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California representative, stand up?

It doesn’t appear that way — and Pelosi herself answered with a word salad when asked about it on CNN after the speech.

Trump’s address — technically the first official State of the Union of his second term, although he gave an address to a joint session of Congress last year that wasn’t labeled as such — featured a whole lot of Democratic sitting, even on policies that are broadly popular with voters.

One that got their side of the aisle to stand up, however, was the president’s promise to “ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information.”

“They stood up for that. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it,” Trump said as the camera flashed to Sen. Warren.

“Did Nancy Pelosi stand up, if she’s here? Doubt it,” he said, to laughter.

He then exhorted Congress to “pass the Stop Insider Trading Act without delay.”

Appearing on CNN after the speech, Pelosi delved into a word salad.

“I say back to him, as that’s what members said — look at your own self,” Pelosi told the CNN panel.

“The inference he wants to draw is that there was something wrong with that, and there wasn’t,” she continued. “And if there was, people get prosecuted for it. For a long time now, they’ve been trying to pass this law.

“It doesn’t have — now it has more support than it did before. And, I, uh–“

“Elizabeth Warren stood up and applauded,” anchor Kasie Hunt noted. “Elizabeth Warren stood and applauded tonight when the president talked about it.”

“Well, we all did. I did, too,” Pelosi said. “He said, ‘Did Nancy stand up?’ Yeah, I did, too. A lot of people stood up. A lot of Democrats stood up.”

“I think that will pass — depending on what the bill is,” she added.

Pelosi has long faced scrutiny over her conveniently timed stock trades, going all the way back to her early days as Democratic leader.

However, it was her second tenure as speaker that brought those trades to the fore, particularly when they were made in the name of her husband, Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi, who is retiring after her current term, is worth $267.6 million, according to a February 2025 report by NewsNation. She had holdings in companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Netflix, and had household assets of over $92 million.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




