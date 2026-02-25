Pelosi Descends Into Incoherent Word Salad After CNN Presses Her on Trump's Insider Trading Callout

There were very few moments that led to bipartisan standing on Tuesday night, and one of them was President Donald Trump’s call to stop insider trading in Congress.

It got Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to stand up, even. Which had Trump asking the question: Did former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California representative, stand up?

It doesn’t appear that way — and Pelosi herself answered with a word salad when asked about it on CNN after the speech.

Trump’s address — technically the first official State of the Union of his second term, although he gave an address to a joint session of Congress last year that wasn’t labeled as such — featured a whole lot of Democratic sitting, even on policies that are broadly popular with voters.

One that got their side of the aisle to stand up, however, was the president’s promise to “ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information.”

“They stood up for that. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it,” Trump said as the camera flashed to Sen. Warren.

“Did Nancy Pelosi stand up, if she’s here? Doubt it,” he said, to laughter.

He then exhorted Congress to “pass the Stop Insider Trading Act without delay.”

JUST IN: President Trump calls out Nancy Pelosi for insider trading on national television during his State of the Union speech. Pelosi and her husband have reportedly profited about $130M during her congressional career. “Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?” pic.twitter.com/VWDhp2mr4P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

Appearing on CNN after the speech, Pelosi delved into a word salad.

“I say back to him, as that’s what members said — look at your own self,” Pelosi told the CNN panel.

“The inference he wants to draw is that there was something wrong with that, and there wasn’t,” she continued. “And if there was, people get prosecuted for it. For a long time now, they’ve been trying to pass this law.

“It doesn’t have — now it has more support than it did before. And, I, uh–“

“Elizabeth Warren stood up and applauded,” anchor Kasie Hunt noted. “Elizabeth Warren stood and applauded tonight when the president talked about it.”

“Well, we all did. I did, too,” Pelosi said. “He said, ‘Did Nancy stand up?’ Yeah, I did, too. A lot of people stood up. A lot of Democrats stood up.”

YIKES: Nancy Pelosi CAUGHT OFF GUARD as CNN points out that Elizabeth Warren stood and applauded as President Trump ridiculed her with regard to BANNING Members of Congress from trading stocks. She starts mumbling incoherently as she CLEARLY doesn’t have a response ready. pic.twitter.com/kZqjfpeoNA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

“I think that will pass — depending on what the bill is,” she added.

Pelosi has long faced scrutiny over her conveniently timed stock trades, going all the way back to her early days as Democratic leader.

However, it was her second tenure as speaker that brought those trades to the fore, particularly when they were made in the name of her husband, Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi, who is retiring after her current term, is worth $267.6 million, according to a February 2025 report by NewsNation. She had holdings in companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Netflix, and had household assets of over $92 million.

