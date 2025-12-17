Pelosi Discusses Possibility of Third Trump Impeachment if Democrats Win House

After two years out of her House speaker post, and a year from retirement, Nancy Pelosi just proved she hasn’t changed a bit.

She still hates President Donald Trump. She still hates that he’s in the White House.

And judging by her latest comments, she still wants to see him impeached, no matter how much she lies about it.

In a sit-down interview on “The Excerpt” podcast with USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, the San Francisco lawmaker was asked specifically if Democrats should plot a third impeachment of Trump if they take back the House in the 2026 midterms.

The response was a distortion of history that would make a Soviet blush — and one that all but guarantees another Trump impeachment could be in the offing.

Check it out here:







“The person most responsible for impeaching President Trump when I was speaker was President Trump,” Pelosi said with a Botox-straight face.

“He gave us no choice. He crossed the line in his telephone call with President Zelenskyy as one manifestation of his disrespect for the Constitution, his jeopardizing the sanctity of our own elections in our country, and the rest.”

To be fair, Pelosi deserves points for actually remembering what Trump’s first impeachment was supposed to be about.

The ostensible cause was so nebulous — the fact that some malcontent apparatchiks on the National Security Council disapproved of a 2019 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — it’s a good bet that nine out of 10 Americans probably couldn’t explain it today.

The whole affair was based on fabrications and exaggerations from snakes like then-California Rep. Adam Schiff (now a senator from the once-Golden State) and from Pelosi herself.

It stretched interminably through the end of 2019 and into the beginning of 2020, ending inevitably with a Senate acquittal in February of that year.

The second impeachment is more memorable, if only because it was rooted in an actual event that Americans had seen on their televisions — the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

But it was no less cynical than the first, as Democrats — recalling the dictum of Obama-era White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel about never letting a crisis “go to waste” — tried to milk the violence of that day into a permanent ban on the possibility of Trump returning to the White House.

That attempt also failed in the Senate, receiving 57 of the 67 votes needed for a conviction. (Seven of those votes were Republicans, it’s unfortunate to report.)

And now comes Nancy Pelosi to say that Democrats will only resort to impeaching Trump if they retake the House and it’s an absolute, historic, last-resort, hair-on-fire, save-the-republic necessity.

“I mean, let’s see if he crosses the border again,” Pelosi told Page. “But that’s not an incidental thing you say, ‘We’re going to do that.’ No, there has to be cause. There has to be reason. We had review. This was a very serious, historic thing.”

She would have done better to be as honest as Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib was back in January 2019, when, only hours after being sworn in to Congress, declared that “we’re going to impeach the motherf***er.”

Impeachment was a “serious, historic thing” when Republicans tried unsuccessfully to get Southern Democrat Andrew Johnson out of the White House in the aftermath of the Civil War for getting in the way of Reconstructing the Democratic South. (Southern Democrats had started the war, of course, but Johnson was elected vice president on Abraham Lincoln’s National Union Party ticket.)

Potential impeachment was a “serious, historic thing” when President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 rather than face a Senate trial he knew he would lose.

By the time the Clinton impeachment effort rolled around, though richly deserved, the word itself had become almost a joke. Bill Clinton could lie under oath, cheat on his wife, and steal the American people’s time by having sex in the White House with an intern and Democrats would defend to the death his right to do it.

The Trump impeachments of his first term? A pair of farces, dressed up in fancy words, with outcomes that were as predictable as Democrats voting on a tax hike.

And now Nancy Pelosi is saying Democrats should not make an “agenda” of impeaching Trump unless he absolutely, positively, beyond-a-shadow-of-a-doubt deserves it a third time? Unless Trump gives them “no choice”?

Pelosi herself won’t have a say. No matter which party is in charge, she won’t be in the House come January 2027.

But if the majority is Democrat, it’s a pretty good bet that another Trump impeachment isn’t far away at all.

