Pelosi Distancing Herself from Husband's Arrest, First Statement Mentions She Had Nothing to Do with It

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi distanced herself — almost literally — from her husband’s drunk driving arrest after a crash over the weekend.

A statement issued by Drew Hammill, a Pelosi spokesman, drew attention to the fact that the speaker was a continent away from her husband, Paul, at the time of the incident. Nancy Pelosi was the speaker Sunday for the commencement of Brown University in Rhode Island.

“The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” the statement said.

According to Reuters, Paul Pelosi was arrested late Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in which the 2021 Porsche he was driving was struck by a Jeep while trying to cross State Route 29 in Napa County — a region north of San Francisco famous for being wine country.

There were no injuries reported and the other driver was not cited in the crash, according to Reuters.

The incident was not the 82-year-old Pelosi’s first encounter with the law involving alcohol and operating a motor vehicle.

He had also been arrested in 2018 for charges pertaining to driving and drinking and was put on probation for three years for “alcohol-related reckless driving,” according to KNTV-TV.

Pelosi’s political opponents weren’t shy about drawing attention to her husband’s arrest.

This Memorial Day weekend, remember not to drink and drive. Save a life, call an Uber.@SpeakerPelosi — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 29, 2022

The website TMZ first reported the arrest.

An arrest sheet reproduced by TMZ showed that the arrest took place shortly before midnight and that Paul Pelosi was booked into jail at about 4 a.m.

How much time in jail will Paul Pelosi spend? He endangered so many lives by his reckless behavior. If his last name was Trump the media would make this the number 1 story. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 29, 2022

According to the sheet, Paul Pelosi faces two misdemeanor charges — driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

He’s 82 & had a blood alcohol level above .08. He can well afford a driver. This is his 2nd offense.

Per court records, in 2018 he was arrested on similar charges, serving a 3-year probation sentence for “alcohol-related reckless driving.”https://t.co/cU7rpvLHlO — Honey West (@NotHoneyWest) May 30, 2022

A report in the New York Post said Paul Pelosi was released at 7:26 a.m.

Paul Pelosi has been a successful investor in stocks. The website Celebrity Net Worth puts Paul and Nancy Pelosi’s net worth at $120 million.

