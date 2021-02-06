Login
Pelosi Docks Thousands from Republican Congressmen's Pay, Punishment Now Set to Double

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meets with President Joe Biden and House committee chairs to discuss the coronavirus relief legislation in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C.Stefani Reynolds - Pool / Getty ImagesDemocratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi meets with President Joe Biden and House committee chairs to discuss the coronavirus relief legislation in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. (Stefani Reynolds - Pool / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published February 6, 2021 at 9:14am
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has docked $5,000 from both Reps. Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde’s pay for defying her new metal detectors, according to a senior Democratic aide.

The money will be taken from the Republican representatives’ $174,000 salaries, the New York Post reported.

A second offense will cost $10,000 under the new policy that was imposed by Pelosi in January and ratified by the House this week.

Under the new policy, lawmakers who disregard new security measures that require them to pass through security screening, like metal detectors, to enter the House floor will be fined, according to NBC News.

Congressional members have 90 days to pay the fine or appeal before the House Ethics Committee before it is docked from their pay.

Pelosi implemented the new rule after the Jan. 6 incursion into the Capitol.

“Many House Republicans began disrespecting our heroes by refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our congressional community safe — including by dodging metal detectors, physically pushing past police, and even attempting to bring firearms into the chamber,” the California Democrat said in a Tuesday statement.

“It is beyond comprehension why any member would refuse to adhere to these simple, commonsense steps to keep this body safe.”

Do you think these lawmakers should be fined?

Gohmert told the New York Post that he will appeal the fine because he usually complies with the metal detectors. He didn’t comply on one single occasion after he went to use the bathroom.

“I explained to the Capitol Police officer that I had never been required to be screened again from the restroom immediately by the House floor since the metal detectors had been in place at the other doors. I said they had witnessed me walk the few feet to the men’s room, enter and take the few steps back,” the Texas Republican said in a Friday statement.

“Unlike in the movie ‘The Godfather,’ there are no toilets with tanks where one could hide a gun, so my reentry onto the House floor should have been a non-issue.”

Some Republican congressional members have argued that the security screenings violate their constitutional rights, according to NBC News.

“I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex,” Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted in January.

“Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi.”

The New York Post reported Republican Reps. Chip Roy and Thomas Massie have also said they would defy the metal detectors because they believe the Constitution says lawmakers cannot be stopped coming or going from the House floor.

Roy and Massie have both walked through metal detectors without stopping in opposition to the new policy.

