House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will introduce legislation Friday to create a “Commission on Presidential Capacity,” which would invoke the 25th Amendment with regard to removing President Donald Trump from power.

Earlier on Thursday, the California Democrat stated her party would be talking about the amendment on Friday.

Now we know Democrats intend to try a new approach to purge Trump from office.

Pelosi was originally vague when speaking on the amendment early Thursday.

“Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow,” Pelosi said during her weekly news conference. “We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”

TRENDING: Trump Hasn't Appointed Any Black Appellate Judges, But That's Not the Whole Story

.@SpeakerPelosi: “Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.” Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

She reportedly has legislation drafted up and ready.

The legislation would create a commission “to help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government,” according to a media release obtained by NBC News.

CNN reporter Manu Raju shared an image of the news release on Twitter:

New – Pelosi and Raskin to introduce bill creating a commission to review President’s health and fitness for office. This is what she was referring to when she referred to 25th Amendment. She’s having a press conference tomorrow pic.twitter.com/nCXxzyfG16 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 8, 2020

Pelosi’s latest attack on governmental norms comes as Trump continues to recover from the coronavirus, and shortly after he, in essence, took over negations with her and Democrats on a new coronavirus stimulus bill.

Trump, apparently feeling the ball is in the GOP’s court, said earlier this week talks with Pelosi would not resume until after the election, Axios reported.

Pelosi’s 25th amendment move apparently was initiated after Trump told Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo in a long and often lighthearted interview Thursday morning that he is essentially feeling great after contracting COVID-19.

RELATED: Biden Doesn't Know Where He Is: Addresses 'People of Arizona' When He's Actually in Nevada

Do you think President Donald Trump will be re-elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3651 Votes) 1% (53 Votes)

Trump also touched on the negations in the Fox Business interview, signaling the situation with negotiations is now more fluid.

The always unhinged Pelosi now has a news conference scheduled with Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland to reportedly begin a process to remove Trump from power by invoking the amendment.

Raskin, a Democrat, had already authored a bill to remove Trump using the 25th amendment less than 90 days after Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

That bill will be the basis for Pelosi’s latest act against the president, Politico reporter Kyle Cheney noted on Twitter.

NEW: PELOSI and Rep. RASKIN plan to introduce legislation tomorrow to establish a commission under the 25th Amendment charged with evaluating the president’s mental/physical capacity. pic.twitter.com/C8oTqt0Xcx — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 8, 2020

Here is that Raskin bill, which tomorrow’s 25th amendment announcement will be based on: https://t.co/CJ80DUEhzp — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 8, 2020

It’s too late for Pelosi to run a second impeachment sham, so now she and Raskin have apparently cooked up another scheme against the president.

But with 26 days before the election, why is the House Speaker behaving so erratically?

Democrats sure aren’t acting like a party whose presidential nominee is supposedly ahead nationally in the polls by double digits with fewer than four weeks before the election.

In fact, Thursday was a big day for Republicans.

Sen. Kamala Harris put on a pitiful vice presidential debate performance against Vice President Mike Pence in Utah on Wednesday, and the fallout is huge.

Mike Pence calls out Kamala Harris for lying about her record on fracking: “You are entitled to your opinion, but you are not entitled to your own facts.” pic.twitter.com/jL6IW8T3Nf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

Trump is now polling better in some states at this date than he was in 2016, according to RealClearPolitics.

A federal appeals court ruled against an extended deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin, CNBC reported.

Both Harris and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have again refused to answer questions about packing the Supreme Court within the last 24 hours.

Joe Biden: “You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over” pic.twitter.com/UdFaOBwRRN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

Sen. Harris when asked about court packing: Abraham Lincoln was up for re-election and it was 27 days before the election and a seat became open on the Supreme Court … but Honest Abe said, ‘it’s not the right thing to do — the American people deserve to make the decision.’ pic.twitter.com/t3z3R0Z3tI — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2020

With all the good news for Trump and the GOP Thursday, it’s no wonder Pelosi is behaving so manically.

It’s almost as if Pelosi’s afraid Biden is headed for defeat next month.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.