Pelosi Flies Dems to Spain on Taxpayers' Dime To Say 'We're Still In' Climate Change Fight

She’s nothing if not shameless.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi knows her party controls only one of two houses of Congress.

She knows that President Donald Trump is almost certain to be in the White House through the rest of his term, and probably a second, despite her party’s best efforts to impeach him.

She must know that millions of her own countrymen aren’t even sold on the idea that the world is facing an existential threat from the internal combustion engine or farting cows.

But none of that stopped the California Democrat from using taxpayer money to fly herself and 14 Democrats from the House and Senate all the way to Madrid, Spain, this week.

TRENDING: City Announces 3% Tax for Reparations, Regardless of Slave Ancestry

They’ll be attending the COP25 conference on implementing the Paris agreement on climate change — the same Paris agreement that Trump pulled out of on Nov. 4, at the first opportunity he had. The withdrawal will take effect Nov. 4, 2020, one year after the withdrawal, and one day after the next presidential election.

“By coming here we want to say to everyone, we’re still in,” Pelosi said at a news conference in the Spanish capital, according to Politico. “The United States is still in.”

Nancy Pelosi on climate change, at the opening of the U.N. conference on climate change: “This is a mission, this is a passion, this is a scientifically-based approach, to all. We are here to say to all of you, on behalf of the House of Representatives … We’re still in it.” pic.twitter.com/mQUFhNf937 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 2, 2019

By that, of course, she means Democrats are still in.

Do you think Democrats will take back the White House next year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (47 Votes) 99% (3471 Votes)

If, God forbid, they recapture the White House in 2020 and set the country back on the course of self-destruction charted by the Obama administration and cheered by liberals in newsrooms and faculty lounges, they could well reverse the tide of American economic growth, prosperity and low unemployment that was ushered in by the election of Donald Trump.

The Washington Post’s Dino Grandoni wrote that the “trip is the latest sign that Democrats are preparing for the day Trump is no longer president — when the United States may once again start pushing other nations to cut their climate-warming emissions. “

Still, it’s a message that could easily have been sent with an email, a text or even Skype if an actual conference was in order. If a human delegation to Madrid was an absolute necessity, surely one or two competent Democrats could probably have handled things.

But that was clearly not enough for Pelosi, whose Democratic entourage, according to Breitbart, numbered 13 of the speaker’s fellow House members along with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, all going to Spain to gas about global warming.

RELATED: House Minority Leader McCarthy Fires Back at Pelosi After 'I Don't Hate Trump' Rant

Of course, the lawmakers were traveling on the taxpayers’ dime, Breitbart reported, because their presence in Madrid was absolutely vital to the well-being of the American electorate.

At least Democrats like Pelosi can try to convince themselves of that.

More honest Americans — particularly those with an eye for the irony of using carbon-emissions-producing aircraft to attend a climate change conference — might disagree.

Did you know: Nancy Pelosi & Congressional Democrats are flying 3,781 miles to a global climate change summit The main focus: Stopping unnecessary contributions to atmospheric CO2 pollution via aviation 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 1, 2019

You mean the flying for me but not for thee club? — Laurie Dotson (@LaurieAnnDee) December 2, 2019

She also has no authority to make any proposals or agree to anything. @TRHLofficial it looks like another duty free shopping spree — W. Clayton (@weciv01) December 2, 2019

Seriously was it even necessary for them to go & spend taxpayers $$? They’ve already wasted tremendous amounts. — Targeted Justice (@JusticeTargeted) December 2, 2019

That last tweet asks the money question. Of course, the junket wasn’t necessary.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement negotiated by Trump has a better chance of being passed by Pelosi’s House Democrats than Trump is likely to ever agree to any requirements mandated by the climate change fascists at the United Nations.

But that doesn’t deter Democrats like Pelosi from wasting legislative time and American taxpayer dollars on pointless travel — just as the fact that the chance the Republican Senate will ever convict and remove from office a Republican president who resembles Ronald Reagan in his ability to rejuvenate the country’s economy hasn’t deterred Pelosi from squandering legislative time and American taxpayers dollars on an “impeachment inquiry” that’s turned what should be a solemn, last-resort constitutional process into a cheap, partisan political stunt.

She’s nothing if not shameless.

And Nancy Pelosi just proved it again.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.