Commentary
Pelosi Floats Plot To Remove Trump: Tomorrow 'We're Going To Be Talking About the 25th Amendment'

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 8, 2020 at 12:00pm
Will the over-the-top antics of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi directed against President Donald Trump never end?

On Thursday, she told Capitol Hill reporters to be ready for another story.

“Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow,” Pelosi said. “We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment.”

The 25th Amendment addresses the removal of a president from office for incapacity due to health or other reasons.

Pelosi referenced an interview President Donald Trump gave with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo earlier in the day, during which he joked about feeling good after his bout with COVID-19.

“When we hear people saying, ‘I’m young and I’m a perfect specimen,’ instead of addressing the fact that, what, 50,000 people were reported to be infected yesterday and nearly 1,000 people died,” the speaker said.

“What are we talking about here?” Pelosi questioned.

Do you Pelosi will try to remove Trump from office using the 25th Amendment?

Bartiromo commented during her interview with Trump that she was amazed he was “back in such strong form.”

“How did that happen?” she asked, then noting his treatment with Regeneron, which the president described on Wednesday as a “cure.”

Trump, responded clearly tongue-in-check, saying, “I’m back because I’m a perfect physical specimen.

“And I’m extremely young,” the 74-year-old added, eliciting a chuckle from Bartiromo. “So I’m lucky in that way.”

“Seriously, I don’t have heart problems. I don’t have diabetes. I don’t have any of problems that you read about,” which have been identified as risk factors in handling COVID-19.

“Perhaps a couple pounds we could lose here and there, but, you know, there’s a lot of people in that category,” Trump conceded.

So the president’s tone was definitely jocular, which is appropriate, given just a week ago he tested positive for COVID and did not know what the days ahead of him held when he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Now, a reality check for Pelosi regarding invoking the 25th Amendment.

It takes a declaration from the vice president and a majority of either the heads of the executive departments (i.e. the Cabinet) “or of such other body as Congress may by law provide” to remove the president from office.

That body could perhaps be a panel of medical experts that renders an opinion on the president’s fitness, NPR explained.

The declaration would then be sent to the speaker and the president pro tempore of the Senate.

First problem for Pelosi: Vice President Mike Pence will not sign off on such a declaration, unless the president truly became incapacitated, nor would Trump’s Cabinet.

The next is while there is little doubt Pelosi could gin up the votes to impanel a “body” to review the president’s fitness in the House (the Democrats impeached him on the flimsiest of grounds earlier this election year, after all), good luck getting that through the Republican-controlled Senate.

Pelosi is rolling out another of her silly political stunts, which has been her nonstop MO throughout her speakership.

After Trump made it clear he would move quickly to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, fulfilling his constitutional duty, the speaker would not rule out initiating another impeachment against him.

Here’s hoping Republicans win back the House in November and remove the gavel from Pelosi’s hand.

She clearly does not have the maturity to wield it.

Randy DeSoto
