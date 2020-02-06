SECTIONS
Pelosi Forced To Sit in Silence as Trump Thoroughly Shreds Her

By Jared Harris
Published February 6, 2020 at 1:22pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a grand gesture after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday by ripping up his speech, but the fallout has been disastrous.

Facing outrage from guests invited to the address as well as video evidence that her paper shredding stunt wasn’t as spontaneous as it seemed, Pelosi had to endure fire from Trump himself only days later.

Trump’s subtle jab came as part of his remarks during Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast in the nation’s capital, which were captured on video.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump begins in the clip.

“They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

As the camera zooms out, Pelosi can be seen awkwardly sitting in silence at the end of a table.

The scene is almost poetic: The man Pelosi was seemingly convinced her party could get rid of not only remains in power but is perfectly aware of the partisan attempt to oust him.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump later continued, “nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so.”

This appeared to be a direct jab at the House speaker seated nearby.

Do you think Pelosi's failed impeachment attempt will come back to haunt her?

Pelosi has previously claimed that she prays for the president, a notion that Trump openly says he does not believe.

Shortly after, Trump pivoted to celebrate Vice President Mike Pence, a powerful Christian voice in the current administration.

Watch the full clip below.

If Pelosi seems nervous in the video, it’s because she very well may be.

Her party’s impeachment of Trump, seen by many as a service to the Democratic Party’s far-left base, was a clearly partisan process that failed to convince Republicans (save for Utah Sen. Mitt Romney) of the president’s alleged wrongdoing.

Now, there are rumblings that Republicans will be fighting to erase Trump’s impeachment from the record, effectively nullifying Pelosi’s big political gamble.

If this happens, an awkward seating arrangement at the National Prayer Breakfast will be the least of her worries.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
