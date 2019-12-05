Pelosi on Impeaching Trump: 'This Has Absolutely Nothing To Do with Politics'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed at a news conference on Thursday the Democrats’ push to impeach President Donald Trump “has absolutely nothing to do with politics.”

Given the Democrats and their allies — despite years of seeking to unearth criminal activity or other wrongdoing by the president — have come up empty, Pelosi’s pronouncement rings hollow.

Asked if she was concerned about Democratic lawmakers from districts Trump won in 2016 having to take an impeachment vote, Pelosi replied, “This has absolutely nothing to do with politics. It isn’t about politics, partisanship, Democrats and Republicans. It’s totally insignificant.”

“It’s about the Constitution of the United States,” she continued. “The oath of office we take to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. It’s about the president not honoring his oath of office. So no, I’m not concerned.”

How is it about the Constitution and Trump’s alleged failure to fulfill his oath of office?

Remember, in announcing the impeachment inquiry in early October, Pelosi said, “we have to give the president his chance to exonerate himself.”

That sounds like a pretty unconstitutional proposition at the outset. What happened to the presumption of innocence?

As evidence of his supposed incontrovertible wrongdoing, Pelosi pointed to the president’s July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump asked the new leader if he would look into the alleged shady dealings of former Vice President John Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

Biden bragged on tape last year about orchestrating the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor in March 2016 during an official visit to Kyiv as vice president. The prosecutor happened to be conducting an investigation into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas firm that paid Hunter an exorbitant amount of money to be a member of its board.

If Ukraine failed to act before Biden left Kyiv in six hours, the vice president threatened they would lose $1 billion in U.S. aid.

That looks a heck of a lot like public corruption: Biden leveraging American taxpayer money for his own personal benefit of protecting his son.

If this allegation of wrongdoing sounds familiar, it is very much like what Democrats have been trying to pin on Trump.

They say the president engaged in bribery or abused his power by asking for a Biden inquiry. The problem with this narrative is, unlike Biden, Trump did not tie receiving U.S. aid to an investigation into the Bidens or anything else.

The proof is in the pudding: The aid was released in mid-September and no investigation was opened into the Bidens. There was no quid pro quo.

The Ukrainians were not even aware until late August that Trump had delayed the aid, which he said was to assure the new Zelensky administration would be addressing public corruption and to try to pressure European nations to step up and help Ukraine.

That sounds like Trump was fulfilling his oath of office as head of state in conducting due diligence before releasing nearly $400 million in taxpayer money.

Democrats often seem guilty of accusing Republicans — and in this case Trump — of doing what they are guilty of themselves as a means of deflection.

Biden demanded a quid pro quo in relation to receiving U.S. aid; Trump did not.

U.S. Ambassador of the European Union Gordon Sondland testified that Trump explicitly told him, “I want no quid pro quo.” He simply wanted Zelensky “to do the right thing” and address corruption.

Trump fulfilled his oath of office in relation to Ukraine aid because it was paid before the end of the 2019 fiscal year, as required by legislation passed by Congress.

Nonetheless, Democrats claim Trump still sought to put his political interest ahead of the nation’s interest by mentioning the Bidens at all.

Well, maybe it’s in the country’s best interest to know if Joe Biden engaged in corruption while serving as vice president, especially as he’s now seeking the highest office in the land.

Democrats certainly felt it was in the country’s best interest for special counsel Robert Mueller to spend 22 months and $30 million in taxpayer money to determine Trump had not colluded with Russia.

Pelosi herself confirmed on Thursday she felt Mueller’s investigation is all part of the anti-Trump political narrative they have been building.

Asked what prompted her to go forward with impeaching Trump, Pelosi responded, “This has been a couple of years, two-and-a-half since the initial investigation of the Russian involvement in America’s election started much of this and then led to other things.”

One of the central ironies in House Democrats’ impeachment push is the claim Trump abused his power by asking Ukraine to look into the Bidens’ shady dealings.

Joe Biden may or may not be the Democratic nominee. Donald Trump is the presumptive 2020 Republican nominee.

If Trump is somehow guilty of using his office for his own political gain, how much more so are Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats by launching a faux impeachment with no underlying crime?

Make no mistake, Speaker Pelosi, Americans understand full well the impeachment of President Trump is all about politics.

