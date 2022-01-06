Pelosi Introduces Cast of 'Hamilton,' Turns Jan. 6 Remembrance Into a Musical Act

On the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion into the U.S. Capitol, the left has continued its quest to characterize the events of the day as a full-scale attack on democracy by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Throughout the day, lawmakers have held solemn ceremonies of remembrance in which they forwarded lies about Jan. 6. One of the most shocking comments came from Vice President Kamala Harris, who compared the day to some of the most unimaginable tragedies ever to strike the United States.

“Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault,” Haris said.

“Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory. Dec. 7, 1941. Sept. 11, 2001. And Jan. 6, 2021.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris compares the #January6th riot to mass casualty events Pearl Harbour and the September 11th jihadist attacks. pic.twitter.com/zzA5l0yQRI — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2022

In Harris’ mind, a crowd of largely non-violent protesters at the Capitol, albeit with some violent rioters interspersed, is just as tragic as foreign terrorists destroying the World Trade Center and taking thousands of lives, or Japanese militants decimating an unsuspecting military base in Hawaii.

If the events that happened one year ago are really akin to those tragedies, however, somebody better tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, because it appears she did not get the memo.

During a remembrance ceremony on Thursday, Pelosi proudly announced that she would be showing a video of songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and other cast members from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” singing “Dear Theodosia,” a song from the show.

“We are privileged to have a contribution from one of the great creative talents of our time, Lin-Manuel Miranda,” Pelosi said.

“May his beautiful words be an inspiration to us … Lin-Manuel and his father and the ‘Hamilton’ singers you will hear from said that they were all very honored to be asked to participate today.”

To be fair, I do believe that Miranda said he was honored to participate in the event. After all, there is no better choice to deliver some woke virtue-signaling through music than the great Miranda himself.

But if Pelosi really believed Jan. 6, 2021, represented a grave attack on our democracy, would she be remembering it with the playing of a popular Broadway song?

“We are all stewards of the American experiment working to pass down to our children and our grandchildren a more perfect union that treats all its citizens with fairness and equity,” Miranda said in his recorded intro of the performance.

That sounds like a bunch of puffed-up words that mean absolutely nothing, but fear not! Miranda is an expert on American politics because he wrote a musical about one of the founding fathers.

After a bit more virtue-signaling from Miranda, a recorded performance of various cast members singing “Dear Theodosia” began.

Meanwhile, the camera showed politicians unironically watching the performance during an event meant to memorialize a so-called “terrorist attack.” Talk about political theater.

After the song ended, the room broke into applause, seemingly unaware of the humiliating optics of the situation. But despite all these ridiculous occurrences, the left still wants us to believe the Jan. 6 anniversary is some sort of dark and deeply serious event.

There are some conservative voices pushing back against the leftist narrative of what happened on Jan. 6. Conservative actor Nick Searcy, along with director Christopher Burgard, recently released the documentary “Capitol Punishment,” which tells the story the establishment media and many Democratic politicians won’t.

After Thursday’s predictable hogwash, Americans need to hear the truth.

