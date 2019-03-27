Pelosi Introduces New Climate Bill One Day After Democrats Voted Down Green New Deal

Democratic lawmakers introduced a stripped-down climate bill Wednesday less than a day after Senate Republicans dinged a more ambitious plan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described the Climate Action Now Act as one of many steps toward Democratic efforts to confront global warming.

In particular, the bill aims to prevent President Donald Trump from removing the United States from the non-binding Paris Climate accord.

The bill is a watered down version of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, which called for shifting completely away from fossil fuels and toward green energy.

The GND was torpedoed in the Senate Tuesday after Republicans voted en masse against the resolution while Democrats voted present.

TRENDING: Rick Perry Floats ‘Real New Green Deal’ of His Own, and It Could Change the Face of US Energy

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, was not present Wednesday during the rollout of the Climate Action Act.

House Dems unveil Climate Action Now Act. Noticeably absent: AOC, who proposed the Green New Deal. pic.twitter.com/N1tjuEk01P — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) March 27, 2019

The GND was introduced in February and called for “10-year national mobilizations” toward a series of goals aimed at fighting global warming.

A fact sheet posted online during the introduction claimed the plan would “mobilize every aspect of American society on a scale not seen since World War 2.” It also became an object of ridicule as it also called for the end of cows and airplanes.

House Democrats along with most the Democratic Party’s quickly-expanding 2020 presidential field have voiced support for the measure.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, who have both announced their bids for the 2020 nomination, for instance, have signed on as Senate co-sponsors of the proposal.

Pelosi’s office has not yet responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about why Ocasio-Cortez was absent.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Pushes New Climate Deal that Triggers Tricky Questions

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.