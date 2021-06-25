Pelosi Lies About Cause of Jan. 6, Blames 'White Supremacy, Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia'

For over five months now, many Democrats have attempted to use the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol building as an indictment on any and every American who supported former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lied once again about the event.

At a news conference, Pelosi told reporters she will establish a committee to investigate the incursion. She said one of the two overarching topics for the investigation will be the “root causes” that led people to storm the Capitol.

It does not take an expert to know many people stormed the Capitol building to express their distrust and frustration with election results in certain states. However, Pelosi claimed the actual root causes of the incursion included “white supremacy, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.”

This is an obvious attempt from the left to demonize every American who supported Trump. The not-so-subtle implication from Pelosi was that Trump supporters embody all of those evil things, which is supposedly why a group of them stormed the Capitol.

First of all, Pelosi’s line of logic does not make sense. She claims that root causes such as anti-Semitism are “so evident” because one person at the Capitol that day was wearing a sweatshirt with a pro-Nazi slogan.

Obviously, wearing a sweatshirt that promotes Nazism is a disgusting thing to do. However, it does not necessarily mean anti-Semitism or white supremacy are what caused the Jan. 6 incursion. A person can wear a disgusting sweatshirt or support an inappropriate idea without implying that every one of their actions is influenced by that support.

Furthermore, even if that one person was motivated by evil ideas, it does not mean every person who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 agreed with those ideas. And it certainly does not mean all Trump supporters support those ideas, as some leftists would have people believe.

The capitol incursion took place after a speech in which Trump expressed his concerns about election integrity. Pelosi herself said that speech “incited” the riot, which would imply that people were motivated by similar concerns about the election rather than white supremacy or any other lie Pelosi throws out.

The second component Pelosi said her committee would examine was the failure of Capitol security to stop the incursion. She said the inadequate response from Capitol police and other security could be explained by the fact that nobody “would have foreseen an insurrection incited by the president of the United States.”

The argument that Trump incited the insurrection is dubious, at best. However, what is even more concerning is Pelosi’s lie that no one could have seen the insurrection coming.

On June 8, a bipartisan Senate report revealed the Capitol police were warned about possible violence on Jan. 6 well in advance.

“On December 22, the Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division received significant information about the rising likelihood of violence, including an email with the subject line: ‘Threats to bring guns into DC,’” the report said.

“The latter email, written to the Assistant Director of IICD, summarized a video of Sam Andrews, a former leader of the Missouri branch of Oath Keepers, and a report on the website the Hagmann Report that described Mr. Andrews as encouraging ‘armed conflict during the protest’ on January 6, 2021.”

The report said the IICD informed the Capitol Police of the concern, but the department ultimately “did not prepare a department-wide operational plan for January 6.”

“The entities responsible for securing and protecting the Capitol Complex and everyone onsite that day were not prepared for a large-scale attack, despite being aware of the potential for violence targeting the Capitol,” the report concluded.

This is not in any way a justification of the Jan. 6 incursion. With that said, the report seems to prove Pelosi’s claims about the events being unexpected are completely false.

Pelosi has already shown she will stop at nothing to demonize her political opponents. For example, she categorized Trump and his Republican allies as “domestic enemies” for promoting election integrity efforts in August 2020.

If Pelosi was willing to dishonestly characterize Republicans a year ago, there is no reason to believe she would not do the same thing today.

Judging by the available evidence, her description of the “root causes” of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion is another in a long list of lies.

