Pelosi Mocked Trump's 'Fat Butt,' Conspired with Gen. Milley to Deprive Trump of Nuclear Codes: Book

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said many, many things about former President Donald Trump, and few of them have been positive.

Yet according to a bombshell book from The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, even as she was allegedly terrified he might lash out at China over the 2020 election (for some reason), she managed to sneak in a dig about Trump’s … butt?

Yes, apparently the latest piece of salacious anti-Trump gossip includes a snarky comment from the House speaker about the former president’s “fat butt,” which was allegedly foremost in her mind as she and Gen. Mark Milley, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, were discussing how to restrain the commander-in-chief’s powers during the messy aftermath of the Jan. 6 incursion.

According to an early excerpt of Woodward and Costa’s book, “Peril,” which was obtained by Insider, Pelosi commented on Trump’s behind during a “heated” conversation with Milley.

At the time, of course, Milley had allegedly gone behind Trump’s back to contact his counterpart in China to warn of any possible attack on the part of the then-president and also conspired to cut Trump off from access to the nuclear codes.

Milley, who believed Trump “suffered a mental decline after the election,” according to the journalists, reached out to Pelosi to discuss his plan which many might describe as blatantly treasonous.

Pelosi, unsurprisingly, emphatically shared Milley’s opinion about Trump’s mental health, according to the book.

“He’s crazy. You know he’s crazy,” Pelosi reportedly said. “He’s crazy and what he did yesterday is further evidence of his craziness.”

“[I]s there anybody in charge at the White House who was doing anything but kissing his fat butt all over this?” she reportedly asked the military official.

Oddly enough, that was not even the first time Pelosi commented on President Trump’s weight. Clearly, she was terrified. I, for one, always fat-shame people when I’m concerned they’ve gone crazy and are going to start World War III. Don’t you?

“Is there any reason to think that somebody, some voice of reason, could have weighed in with him?” Pelosi continued, according to the book excerpt. “So for this, we are very, very affected by this. This is not an accident. This is not something that you go, well, now that’s done, let’s go from there.

“Let’s move on. It ain’t that. This is deep what he did. He traumatized the staff. He assaulted the Capitol and the rest of that. And he’s not going to get away with it. He’s not going to be empowered to do more.”

Describing Trump as “unhinged,” Pelosi reportedly wondered if Milley could “prevail in the snake pit of the Oval Office and the crazy family as well.”

“You’d think there’d been an intervention by now,” she allegedly said, adding that “Republicans have blood on their hands and everybody who enables [Trump] to do what he does has blood on their hands and the traumatic effect on our country.”

Woodward and Costa also wrote that Pelosi wondered how to restrain Trump’s military authority, asking if it was possible “to prevent an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or from accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

This is all, of course, entirely consistent with Pelosi’s rhetoric on Trump, which had been hysterical long before Jan. 6. She, along with other Democrats, has been entirely clear that she believes he incited an act of domestic terrorism on that day, and after this conversation, she would go on to initiate a second impeachment hearing against him on these grounds.

In short, she’d have us believe Trump is a seditionist and a traitor.

But you know, something tells me that when you believe someone is basically trying to overthrow the government, the girth of their derriere is hardly worthy of note. I would imagine this would also be the case if you thought they were crazy to boot.

How intimidating could Trump possibly be to Pelosi if she felt it worthwhile to sneak in this pathetic, sophomoric dig at his weight, of all things?

The size of a crazed madman’s butt seems remarkably unimportant when he has the codes to the most formidable nuclear arsenal in human history. Don’t you think?

Meanwhile, when you’ve spent the last four years trying to get a president and fierce political enemy out of office and then allegedly conspire with a military official to deprive the man of his constitutional military powers … well, let’s just say that people in glass houses shouldn’t accuse others of treason and sedition.

