Pelosi Mocks Pence’s Religion, So GOP Rep. Literally Mocks Pelosi’s Face

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined the mockery of Vice President Mike Pence’s religion and found her face mocked in return.

The insults were exchanged at the Washington Press Club Foundation’s annual Congressional Dinner on Tuesday Night, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

Pelosi was one of the four lawmakers who performed stand-up at the event that brings journalists and lawmakers together.

“Do you think Mike Pence is allowed to dine alone with a man in drag?” the Democrat asked.

Pelosi was recently a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and her comment referenced her cameo and an interview Pence did with the Hill in 2002.

The Indianapolis Star highlighted the interview during the 2016 presidential race saying that in his 12 years in Congress, “Pence had rules to avoid infidelity temptations, or even rumors of impropriety,” following what is known as the Billy Graham Rule, according to the Washington Post.

“Those included requiring that any aide who had to work late to assist him be male, never dining alone with a woman other than his wife, and not attending an event where alcohol is served unless Karen was there.”

During the 2002 interview, Pence called this, “building a zone around your marriage.”

“If there’s alcohol being served and people are being loose, I want to have the best-looking brunette in the room standing next to me,” he reportedly said.

After Pelosi’s comments on Pence, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen turned the mockery around.

“Let’s be serious — it’s tough to win legislation in Congress,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “Many times, the process is as frozen as Nancy Pelosi’s face.”

She added, “I’m kidding, but sometimes her happy and her angry face, they’re pretty similar.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise also took aim at Pelosi.

“Nancy, it’s always great to break bread with you. I promise next time not to leave so many crumbs,” he joked in reference to her comment that the tax cuts were “crumbs” for Americans.

Pelosi was not the first to make fun of Pence and his religious views. Joy Behar took aim at his religion as well on “The View.”

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus, it’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” Behar asserted. “That’s called mental illness if I’m not correct.”

