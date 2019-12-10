Pelosi Now Profiting from Threat Against Journalist

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has doubled down on a threat she made against a journalist, and is now using her own harsh words as a fundraising opportunity.

Pelosi issued a warning Thursday to a reporter who asked whether she hates President Donald Trump, telling the journalist, “don’t mess with me.”

Video of the exchange quickly went viral online, with leftists applauding her behavior and everyone else commenting on what a shocking reaction it was to a simple question.

WATCH: Speaker Pelosi pushes back after a reporter asks if she “hates” President Trump: “I don’t hate anybody … As a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ … Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.” pic.twitter.com/u1rSwKcS79 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 5, 2019

Instead of apologizing for lashing out against a member of the media, Pelosi is now doubling down on her dark threat.

The Democratic representative is hawking “Don’t Mess With Nancy” shirts on her campaign website.

The shirt’s description on the Pelosi for Congress website comes with a simple but threatening message: “Don’t. Mess. With. Me.”

Pelosi isn’t alone in her bullying ways.

Although it’s something the left accuses Trump of on a seemingly monthly basis, attacks against journalists appear to be more common on the political left.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff infamously published phone records of journalist John Solomon after the reporter made the Ukraine controversy — and the Bidens’ involvement in it — a regular staple of his writing.

This in itself was a shocking move, and confirmed that even reporting the wrong thing could land journalists on a congressman’s naughty list.

RELATED: Report: Small Group of Democrats Meeting To Undermine Pelosi's Impeachment Plans

Of course, critical reporters don’t even need to publish anything before facing the wrath of politicians.

Failed Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke had no problem booting a journalist from his own campaign event, even after asking the media to keep him accountable.

Despite the audacity of O’Rourke’s and Schiff’s attacks, neither one of those two chose to make money from their attacks on members of the media.

Sweatshirts with Pelosi’s threat printed on them are selling for up to $39. While Pelosi likely won’t make a fortune from this line, the House speaker is still breaking barriers when it comes to acceptable treatment of journalists.

