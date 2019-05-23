SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Pelosi Offers Prayers for Trump Again

×
By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published May 23, 2019 at 9:15am
Modified May 23, 2019 at 5:12pm
Print

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday for the second time in a week that she will offer prayers for President Donald Trump.

The House speaker promised to pray for the president.

She also expressed concern for the president’s well being, referencing Trump’s abrupt departure from a meeting with Democratic leaders.

“Again, I pray for the President of the United States,” Pelosi said Thursday on Capitol Hill.

“I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

TRENDING: Walmart Set To Give Bernie Sanders the Cold Shoulder When He Crashes Shareholders Meeting

Pelosi also said Wednesday that she intended to pray for Trump after a surprise press conference where Trump demanded Democrats stop investigating him and accusing his administration of Russian collusion.

The president left an infrastructure meeting and said he would not continue negotiating with the Democrats until they ceased their investigations.

This followed Pelosi’s Wednesday statement at a press conference that Trump is involved in a “cover-up.”

“Maybe it was lack of confidence on his part that he really couldn’t match the greatness of the challenge that we have — wasn’t really respectful of the Congress and the White House working together. He just took a pass,” Pelosi said in the press conference that morning.

“It just makes me wonder why he did that. In any event, I pray for the President of the United States.”

President Trump responded on Twitter to Pelosi’s Wednesday statements.

RELATED: Pelosi Accuses Barr of Lying to Congress, Says ‘Committee Will Act’

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Planned Parenthood and ACLU File Federal Lawsuit Against Alabama Abortion Legislation
North Korea Won’t Talk to US Until Trump Reduces Disarmament Demands
Judge Raises Serious Questions About Democrats’ Border Wall Lawsuit
British PM Theresa May Announces Resignation After Bungling Brexit
Facebook Is Trying To Reduce Political Advertising Ahead of 2020 Election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×