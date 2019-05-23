Pelosi Offers Prayers for Trump Again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday for the second time in a week that she will offer prayers for President Donald Trump.

The House speaker promised to pray for the president.

She also expressed concern for the president’s well being, referencing Trump’s abrupt departure from a meeting with Democratic leaders.

“Again, I pray for the President of the United States,” Pelosi said Thursday on Capitol Hill.

“I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

TRENDING: ‘I Know What It’s Like’: Ben Carson Fires Back at Ilhan Omar over ‘Sleep’ Barb

Pelosi also said Wednesday that she intended to pray for Trump after a surprise press conference where Trump demanded Democrats stop investigating him and accusing his administration of Russian collusion.

The president left an infrastructure meeting and said he would not continue negotiating with the Democrats until they ceased their investigations.

This followed Pelosi’s Wednesday statement at a press conference that Trump is involved in a “cover-up.”

“Maybe it was lack of confidence on his part that he really couldn’t match the greatness of the challenge that we have — wasn’t really respectful of the Congress and the White House working together. He just took a pass,” Pelosi said in the press conference that morning.

“It just makes me wonder why he did that. In any event, I pray for the President of the United States.”

President Trump responded on Twitter to Pelosi’s Wednesday statements.

So sad that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our Country. They can continue the Witch Hunt which has already cost $40M and been a tremendous waste of time and energy for everyone in America, or get back to work…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

….But they really want a do-over! You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously – it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time. Let Chuck, Nancy, Jerry, Adam and all of the rest finish playing their games…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

RELATED: Pelosi Accuses Barr of Lying to Congress, Says ‘Committee Will Act’

….Democrat leadership is tearing the United States apart, but I will continue to set records for the American People – and Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.