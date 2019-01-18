Photo of Bags Marked ‘Pelosi’ Shows Jaw-Dropping Amount of Luggage for Simple 7-Day Trip

Luggage, tagged in such a way that it is believed to belong to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was left on carts outside congressional offices late on Thursday.

The luggage was reportedly returned there after President Donald Trump canceled Pelosi’s use of a government aircraft to take a diplomatic trip overseas.

An image of the stranded luggage was sent to The Washington Free Beacon and tweeted by the Daily Caller’s Benny Johnson.

“REAL PHOTO (Not a meme or photoshop),” Johnson tweeted on Thursday evening.

“The US military returning a massive pile of travel bags congressional Democrats wanted to bring abroad after @realDonaldTrump canceled Pelosi’s trip as Commander-in-Chief.

“The bags were left unceremoniously on carts at their offices,” Johnson said.

🚨 REAL PHOTO 🚨 (Not a meme or photoshop) The US military returning a massive pile of travel bags congressional Democrats wanted to bring abroad after @realDonaldTrump canceled Pelosi’s trip as Commander-in-Chief. The bags were left unceremoniously on carts at their offices: pic.twitter.com/3ejek66rtO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 18, 2019

According to the Beacon, the image was sent to them by a “snap-happy tipster” who found the carts of unattended luggage noteworthy.

As can be seen in the photo, the carts are labeled “military liaison” and are thought to have been returned by the military after Pelosi’s flight was canceled by the president.

Trump’s cancellation of Pelosi’s flight came just a day after the speaker rescinded her invitation to the president to offer his State of the Union address before Congress near the end of the month.

Pelosi cited the government shutdown and ensuing lack of funding for security agencies as the reason for the cancellation.

That reason was later debunked by National Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, who stated that, “The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union.”

The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union. We thank the Service for their mission focus and dedication and for all they do each day to secure our homeland. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) January 16, 2019

The president responded to Pelosi’s letter with a letter of his own, informing the speaker that he had canceled her flight, almost immediately before it was slated to take off, also citing the government shutdown as his reason for rescinding the use of the government plane.

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed,” Trump’s letter stated.

“We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over,” Trump went on.

“In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate. I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown.”

Trump ended the letter by saying: “I look forward to seeing you soon and even more forward to watching our open and dangerous Southern Border finally receive the attention, funding, and security it so desperately deserves!”

