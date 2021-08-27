Pelosi Political Hitlist Exposed: Huge Conservative Names, Lives Will Be Turned Upside Down

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 commission is getting underway — and she wants communications from some very big conservative names.

In a letter to the archivist of the United States, Pelosi’s committee requested the National Archives and Records Administration to produce extensive communications from former President Donald Trump’s White House, including any communication involving the 2020 election from numerous conservative names.

“Among the voluminous requests, the committee is seeking 9 months worth of contacts between the Trump WH and this group of outsiders, including Enrique Tarrio, George Papadopoulos and Jack Posobiec,” Kyle Cheney of Politico tweeted.

Not all are outsiders, however. Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative from Georgia, is a Republican candidate for Georgia in 2022. Bernard Kerik, the former New York Police Department commissioner, was included, too. So was Republican pundit Gina Loudon.

Among the voluminous requests, the committee is seeking 9 months worth of contacts between the Trump WH and this group of outsiders, including Enrique Tarrio, George Papadopoulos and Jack Posobiec. pic.twitter.com/xC2nEWbJBP — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 25, 2021

Dozens of names are included in the request, which asks for “all documents and communications concerning the 2020 election” between April 1, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2021.

Also included are names like Infowars hosts Alex Jones and Owen Schroyer. Proud Boys head Enrique Tarrio is included on the list, as well.

Trump 2020 campaign adviser Katrina Pierson was included, too, as was former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Is the Jan. 6 committee a witch-hunt? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (4880 Votes) No: 0% (13 Votes)

The NARA requests were fairly far-reaching, according to the Wednesday letter from Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the Jan. 6 committee chairman. The requests were originally made March 25, Thompson said.

“Given the urgent nature of our request, we ask that you expedite your consultation and processing times pursuant to your authority,” Thompson wrote to U.S. archivist David Ferriero.

One of the requests, for instance, ask for all “photographs, videos, or other media, including any digital time stamps for such media, taken or recorded of Vice President Mike Pence or any individuals accompanying him, on January 6, 2021.”

For some liberals, however, the target list was a step in the right direction.

My money would be on Michael Flynn having contacted some seriously bad people, on multiple occasions. Hopefully this can start the desperately needed reckoning with the truth that never seems to come. https://t.co/W8XiGIpTXS — Bob Chadford (@BobChadford) August 25, 2021

GOP Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, however, hit on how dangerous this was:

Everyone should be paying attention to this. What Nancy Pelosi & Bennie Thompson are doing to spy on their political opponents is way worse than Watergate! https://t.co/WiBAfu2STt — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 25, 2021

Other Twitter users noted the danger:

The January 6th witch hunt is going after some of President Trump’s biggest supporters on social media now. This is nuts. https://t.co/FXhCiUanTu — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 26, 2021

McCarthy would be proud https://t.co/FBbzdkuzQX — knives millions (@Lifekeystones) August 26, 2021

Hold up. The “Jan 6 Committee” (lol) is asking for correspondence between the Trump White House and REPORTERS (many on this list). This is a chilling power grab. Resist. https://t.co/jfOt5faSTn — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 25, 2021

All of this comes after Reuters reported last Friday that the FBI’s investigation of the Capitol incursion “has found scant evidence” there was any kind of mass organization on Jan. 6.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” a former senior law enforcement official knowledgeable with the investigation told Reuters.

“Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

“FBI investigators did find that cells of protesters, including followers of the far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys groups, had aimed to break into the Capitol,” Reuters reported. “But they found no evidence that the groups had serious plans about what to do if they made it inside, the sources said.”

However, Pelosi’s political committee thinks it can find a conspiracy where law enforcement officials have found none. They’ll find nothing, either — but they’re going to target as many conservatives as they can while they’re at it and try to turn their lives upside down.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.