Pelosi Promises To ‘Reverse’ Trump Efforts To Secure Border, Enforce Immigration Laws

Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that House Democrats will create a strong border by supporting illegal immigrants both at the border and throughout the country.

“In the Majority, Democrats will work to reverse the Republicans’ destructive anti-immigrant agenda,” the California Democrat said in a statement released on her website.

“Our House Democratic Majority will once again pass the Dream Act to end the uncertainty and fear inflicted on patriotic young men and women across the country,” she said.

“We will protect (Temporary Protected Status) recipients and those fleeing unimaginable violence,” she added.

Pelosi was responding to a letter from the Democratic Hispanic Caucus that demanded the Dream Act be passed to give the children of illegal immigrants who were born in America a “path to citizenship.”

Dream Act legislation would impact individuals currently in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that was implemented by former President Barack Obama. Obama’s executive actions creating the program are being challenged in court.

The letter from the Hispanic Caucus also called for an end to the “militarization of our borderlands.” To deal with the arrival of migrants from caravans moving through Mexico, President Donald Trump sent soldiers to support Border Patrol agents and harden border crossings.

The statement said Democrats “will hold the Trump administration accountable for their inhuman policy of separating families, and the trauma and anguish they have inflicted on vulnerable children and families at our border.”

The statement did not say what policy Democrats would propose to replace Trump’s policy or how they would pay the cost of any new plan.

“Of course, we will meet our responsibility to provide strong, smart border security that serves our country’s needs, is consistent with our values, and doesn’t squander billions of dollars on a border wall,” said Pelosi.

Trump, however, said in a tweet Monday he will not drop his demands for border wall funding.

We would save Billions of Dollars if the Democrats would give us the votes to build the Wall. Either way, people will NOT be allowed into our Country illegally! We will close the entire Southern Border if necessary. Also, STOP THE DRUGS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

The president is seeking $5 billion for the border wall in the next federal budget. Various proposals have been floated to offer liberals a legal version of DACA in exchange for border wall funding.

New York Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat rejected that approach.

“I think the Dream Act should be taken on alone, with no poison pills attached to it,” Espaillat said, according to CBS.

