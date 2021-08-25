Path 27
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
(Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Pelosi Rages After Two Congressmen, Both Veterans, Go See Afghanistan Debacle Without Her Permission

 By Jack Davis  August 25, 2021 at 2:54pm
Irked that members of Congress wanted the truth about the desperate situation in Kabul, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave all House members a stern talking-to on the subject of seeing the carnage and chaos first-hand instead of swallowing the Biden administration’s party line.

“Member travel to the Afghanistan and the surrounding countries would unnecessarily divert needed resources from the priority mission of safely and expeditiously evacuating [Americans] and Afghans at risk from Afghanistan,” Pelosi scolded in a news release.

Pelosi went on the say Biden appointees will give Congress all the information they ought to know.

The House speaker’s chastisement followed a revelation from Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan that the two Iraq War veterans made an unannounced trip to Kabul to see the situation there without the Biden administration’s rosy filter.

Pelosi scolded them for wanting to “freelance on their own,” according to Fox News.

Moulton and Meijer issued a joint statement after their return.

“America has a moral obligation to our citizens and loyal allies, and we must make sure that obligation is being kept. Like many veterans, we have spent the last few weeks working without sleep to try to get as many people as we could through the gates and to safety,” the statement said.

Will Afghan allies of our military die because we left them behind?

“As Members of Congress, we have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch. There is no place in the world right now where oversight matters more. We conducted this visit in secret, speaking about it only after our departure, to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground, and because we were there to gather information, not to grandstand.”

They noted they “left on a plane with empty seats, seated in crew-only seats to ensure that nobody who needed a seat would lose one because of our presence.”

The congressmen praised the work of the military.

“Washington should be ashamed of the position we put our service members in, but they represent the best in America. These men and women have been run ragged and are still running strong. Their empathy and dedication to duty are truly inspiring. The acts of heroism and selflessness we witnessed at [Hamid Karzai International Airport] make America proud,” they said.

Their statement closed with an admission of defeat.

“We came into this visit wanting, like most veterans, to push the president to extend the August 31st deadline,” they said. “After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time, even by September 11.”

“Sadly and frustratingly, getting our people out depends on maintaining the current, bizarre relationship with the Taliban,” the statement said.

“In the coming days, we will have more to share with our colleagues and the American people about what we learned, but after meeting with Marines, soldiers, and dedicated State Department officials on the ground — we want the world to know first and foremost that we have never been prouder to be Americans.”

As of Wednesday, there were 10,000 people at the Kabul airport trying to flee Afghanistan, according to The Guardian.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation