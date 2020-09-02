House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to apologize after she was busted for receiving an illegal hair treatment Monday at a closed San Francisco beauty salon.

Pelosi received a hair blowout at the eSalon in San Francisco this week, where salons have been prevented by coronavirus restrictions from seeing customers since March, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Pelosi, despite being caught on camera in a closed salon, and without wearing a mask properly, claimed the ordeal was a “setup,” and wants the salon to apologize to her.

KTVU-TV reported the speaker said she made a mistake by removing her mask, but she lashed out at the salon, which she said told her she could be accommodated inside if she was the only customer.

“I trusted that. As it turns out, it was a setup,” Pelosi said.

“This salon owes me an apology,” she continued.

Pelosi added, “I have been inundated by people who are in the hair service industry saying ‘Thank you for calling attention to this. We need to get back to work.’”

“Many of them annoyed at the setup that was there for a purpose that has nothing to do with ending the [COVID-19] crisis,” she also said.

The salon story has plagued Pelosi since Tuesday, when security footage was published showing the Democrat walking through eSalon with wet hair and a mask around her neck, apparently breaking city health mandates.

Pelosi’s reported salon visit occurred one day before salons in the city were permitted to begin seeing customers outdoors, as long as patrons wore masks, according to Fox News.

The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, told Fox News that Pelosi’s visit to her business was a “slap in the face.”

Kious said she received a text Sunday from one of her stylists, who informed her that a Pelosi assistant asked for the Democrat’s hair to be styled, despite rules against doing so.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told Fox News.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?”

President Donald Trump hit Pelosi on Twitter Wednesday for her apparent hypocrisy in a pair of tweets.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who is the co-chair of Lawyers For Trump, told KTVU-TV that Pelosi should be fined, as should the salon.

“She’s a disgusting hypocrite,” Dhillon said of Pelosi.

Dhillon added, ”I’ve represented other types of businesses that have been severely punished for violating the very same law that Nancy Pelosi broke [Monday].”

