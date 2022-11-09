Getting Out of Town Fast: Pelosi to Take Refuge from Red Wave in Egypt, Report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly plans to travel to Egypt on Wednesday after the midterm elections, according to Punchbowl News.

Pelosi is planning to attend the COP27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, a luxury resort town in Egypt, Punchbowl reported.

Democrats are expected to lose their majority in the House of Representatives in a “red wave” on Tuesday as Republicans potentially gain between 12 and 25 seats, according to a Cook Political Report analysis.

Should Republicans take a House majority, Pelosi would no longer be speaker.

🚨NEWS in @punchbowlnews PM: PELOSI likely heading to EGYPT to COP27 tomorrow — the day after the midterm elections. All depends on Paul Pelosi’s health, but she made the announcement at a donor lunch today.https://t.co/wVvc3NlNlHhttps://t.co/Kay3R63esI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 8, 2022

She announced her travel plans Tuesday during a lunch with donors, though her decision will depend on the health of her husband, Paul Pelosi, who is recovering from a recent attack, according to Punchbowl.

The social media reaction was mocking:

Nancy Pelosi flees the country for Egypt! (climate change conference) That’s how confident she is in this election She won’t be in the US for election results — Factotum (@emery__bored) November 8, 2022

Pelosi announces she will leave for COPS climate change summit in Egypt tomorrow.

Does this mean that she is still in De Nile after her party’s losses? — John Fund (@johnfund) November 8, 2022

Nancy Pelosi FLEEING COUNTRY to Egypt the day after the General Election. Tonight will be biblical. 🔥🇺🇸🌊❤️ — Taylor McCray 🇺🇸 (@TaylorMcCrayUSA) November 9, 2022

Paul Pelosi was attacked by a man with a hammer Oct. 28 after he allegedly forced his way into Pelosi’s house in search of the speaker.

Pelosi’s office declined to comment on the matter.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.