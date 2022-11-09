Parler Share
Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi leaves her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 30.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pictured in a Sept. 30 file photo, announced Tuesday she plans to head to Egypt on Wednesday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Getting Out of Town Fast: Pelosi to Take Refuge from Red Wave in Egypt, Report

 By Laurel Duggan  November 8, 2022 at 6:20pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly plans to travel to Egypt on Wednesday after the midterm elections, according to Punchbowl News.

Pelosi is planning to attend the COP27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, a luxury resort town in Egypt, Punchbowl reported.

Democrats are expected to lose their majority in the House of Representatives in a “red wave” on Tuesday as Republicans potentially gain between 12 and 25 seats, according to a Cook Political Report analysis.

Should Republicans take a House majority, Pelosi would no longer be speaker.

She announced her travel plans Tuesday during a lunch with donors, though her decision will depend on the health of her husband, Paul Pelosi, who is recovering from a recent attack, according to Punchbowl.

The social media reaction was mocking:

Paul Pelosi was attacked by a man with a hammer Oct. 28 after he allegedly forced his way into Pelosi’s house in search of the speaker.

Pelosi’s office declined to comment on the matter.

Conversation