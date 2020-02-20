SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Pelosi Reveals She Almost Didn't Rip SOTU Speech Because of War Hero, But Trump Hatred Prevailed

×
By Jared Harris
Published February 20, 2020 at 7:54am
Print

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s disastrous decision to shred a printed copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech drew widespread condemnation.

But now, the Democratic leader admits one of the event’s most heartwarming moments nearly stopped her from carrying out the stunt.

During a Saturday interview on CNN, Pelosi explained that her distaste of Trump’s speech overrode any reverence for a returning war hero, ultimately leading her to rip up a printed copy of the remarks on live television.

Pelosi told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that she tore the speech up due to the number of alleged lies on it.

“I thought if I can find a page that doesn’t have a falsehood on it, I’ll spare it, but I couldn’t find that,” Pelosi explained.

TRENDING: After Schiff's Disastrous Impeachment, Pelosi Appoints 'Whistleblower Ombudsman'

When Army Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams shocked his attending family by revealing that he had returned from Afghanistan, Pelosi said she hesitated.

After all, the moment was downright magical.

Williams’ wife and young children were blown away and brought to tears by their returned soldier. The reunion made headlines, and quickly became an iconic moment in the address.

For Pelosi, the effect was fleeting.

Should Pelosi apologize for her behavior at the State of the Union?

“I almost did [find a page without a falsehood on it] when the soldier was coming home, that was so beautiful,” Pelosi said. “But get back to the bottom of the page and there [Trump] goes again.”

Watch Pelosi’s full comments below:

Although many have dismissed her shredding of Trump’s address as part of a furious tantrum, evidence hints it was planned well ahead of the actual action.

Midway through the president’s speech, Pelosi can be seen starting tears on the pages, presumably to make her final act as smooth as possible.

RELATED: Even Gutfeld Groans at Epic Moment Jesse Watters Rips Up Donna Brazile's Notes on Live TV

The fallout from her behavior was devastating, and reporters hounded her about the move despite the House speaker’s obvious frustration with her mistake being headline news.

Putting a political show over our country’s own war heroes is a shocking new low for Pelosi, one that she is unlikely to live down for the rest of her career in office.

This brand of political showboating isn’t unique to the House speaker, and with the 2020 elections now in view, Democrats’ antics are virtually guaranteed to get worse.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Pelosi Reveals She Almost Didn't Rip SOTU Speech Because of War Hero, But Trump Hatred Prevailed
Week After Leftist Van Attack, Maxine Waters Makes Reckless Anti-Trump Call
Outbreak: Region with No COVID-19 Cases Confirms Multiple Deaths from Virus
Expert Warns 'Quarantine Process Failed' as China Stands Ready To Crash World Economy
Leftist Blown Away After Visiting Trump Rally: 'Democrats Are Not Ready for 2020'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×