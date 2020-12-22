Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Pelosi Reveals Her Bizarre Plan To Get Trump Out of the White House: Report

×
By Michael Austin
Published December 22, 2020 at 10:10am
P Share Print

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sounded absolutely unhinged over the weekend when she discussed her plan for getting Donald Trump out of the White House, a new report suggests.

According to Politico, Pelosi told her leadership team as they strategized over coronavirus relief legislation that she plans to pull Trump “out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”

Obviously, Pelosi wasn’t speaking literally, but nevertheless, these reported comments made the California Democrat sound insane.

“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone,” Pelosi reportedly said.

“I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”

TRENDING: Major City Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders for 'Civil Conspiracy'

Remember, this is the president of the United States of America she’s talking about.

Just imagine, for one second, that someone had said this about Barack Obama when he was still in office.

If a Republican had made such threats against Obama, that person would have been condemned, likely by both parties.

Were Pelosi's reported comments over the top?

However, because Pelosi is on the left, she essentially gets a free pass.

These reported comments are far from the only outlandish remarks Nancy Pelosi has made in recent days.

While speaking on the House floor Monday, Pelosi disparaged “faith-oriented” people on the right by saying they don’t believe in science.

“People say around here sometimes, ‘I’m faith-oriented so I don’t believe in science,’” she claimed.

RELATED: Arkansas Governor Shows DC Politicians What True Leadership Looks Like, Makes Massive Announcement About His Own Vaccination

“And I say, well, you can do both. Science is an answer to our prayers,” Pelosi said.

“And our prayers have been answered with a vaccine.”

She then went on to debase the very real concept of herd immunity while making a series of similarly absurd claims about the Trump administration.

“We couldn’t pass legislation until now because the administration simply did not believe in testing, tracing, treatment, wearing masks, sanitation, separation and the rest — scientific approach,” Pelosi said.

One fact that seems to be lost on Pelosi in all of this is that the Trump-led Operation Warp Speed was responsible for helping develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.

If that doesn’t qualify as the work of a science-oriented president, nothing does.

Nevertheless, Pelosi and her Democratic cohorts will continue to obfuscate and take credit for the work of Donald Trump, all the while disparaging him and his supporters.

Let’s see how that strategy works out for Democrats in the 2022 elections.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa







After 68 Years, WWII Vet Has Realization About Japanese Sword He Claimed as a War Trophy
Angry Customer Starts Trashing Restaurant, Grandma Grabs a Table and Shuts Her Down
Despite Handing $700 Million to Sudan, Romney Says Bigger Stimulus Checks Are Too Expensive: 'We Can't Just Have Free Money'
Washington DC Mayor Declares Christmas Eve as ‘Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day’
Children Terrified as Morbid Ad Shows Doctors Trying To Save a COVID-Stricken Santa
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×