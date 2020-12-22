Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sounded absolutely unhinged over the weekend when she discussed her plan for getting Donald Trump out of the White House, a new report suggests.

According to Politico, Pelosi told her leadership team as they strategized over coronavirus relief legislation that she plans to pull Trump “out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”

Obviously, Pelosi wasn’t speaking literally, but nevertheless, these reported comments made the California Democrat sound insane.

“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone,” Pelosi reportedly said.

“I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”

Remember, this is the president of the United States of America she’s talking about.

Just imagine, for one second, that someone had said this about Barack Obama when he was still in office.

If a Republican had made such threats against Obama, that person would have been condemned, likely by both parties.

However, because Pelosi is on the left, she essentially gets a free pass.

These reported comments are far from the only outlandish remarks Nancy Pelosi has made in recent days.

While speaking on the House floor Monday, Pelosi disparaged “faith-oriented” people on the right by saying they don’t believe in science.

“People say around here sometimes, ‘I’m faith-oriented so I don’t believe in science,’” she claimed.

“And I say, well, you can do both. Science is an answer to our prayers,” Pelosi said.

“And our prayers have been answered with a vaccine.”

She then went on to debase the very real concept of herd immunity while making a series of similarly absurd claims about the Trump administration.

“We couldn’t pass legislation until now because the administration simply did not believe in testing, tracing, treatment, wearing masks, sanitation, separation and the rest — scientific approach,” Pelosi said.

One fact that seems to be lost on Pelosi in all of this is that the Trump-led Operation Warp Speed was responsible for helping develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.

If that doesn’t qualify as the work of a science-oriented president, nothing does.

Nevertheless, Pelosi and her Democratic cohorts will continue to obfuscate and take credit for the work of Donald Trump, all the while disparaging him and his supporters.

Let’s see how that strategy works out for Democrats in the 2022 elections.

