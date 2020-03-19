SECTIONS
Pelosi Said Trump Was a 'Threat' to Nat'l Security, Now She's Begging Him to Tap 1950 War Powers

By Jared Harris
Published March 19, 2020 at 1:52pm
Mere months after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed President Donald Trump was a threat to national security, the Democratic leader is practically begging Trump to take on emergency powers intended for presidents at war.

Pelosi made the appeal to Trump in a Thursday statement, imploring him to invoke the Defense Production Act to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Right now, shortages of critical medical and personal protective equipment are harming our ability to fight the coronavirus epidemic, endangering frontline workers and making it harder to care for those who fall ill,” Pelosi wrote.

“The President must immediately use the powers of the Defense Production Act to mass produce and coordinate distribution of these critical supplies, before the need worsens and the shortages become even more dire.”

The Defense Production Act, enacted in 1950, gives the president the ability to directly influence industrial capacity and direction for national defense.

While it was written during the Cold War in anticipation of major conflicts, the act will now be used to meet the COVID-19 outbreak head-on.

Pelosi’s demand comes after worries that the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus could swamp U.S. hospitals and stress medical infrastructure.

A nationwide shortage of medical masks, hand sanitizer and gloves have underscored the supply chain’s weaknesses during the current pandemic.

The speaker stressed the importance of Trump’s immediate action.

Is Trump the right man to handle the novel coronavirus outbreak?

“There is not a day to lose,” Pelosi wrote. “We must put more testing, more protective equipment and more ventilators into the hands of our frontline workers immediately.”

Judging by the leading Democrat’s words, she appears to have full faith in the president’s responsible use of authority.

But the begging from Pelosi, who was a central figure in the attempt to remove Trump from office, runs contrary to a position she held shortly before COVID-19 appeared on the scene.

In December of last year, Democrats were neck-deep in their doomed drive to boot Trump from the White House. Pelosi herself made some of the worst attacks against the president, and even had a grave warning about the dangers surrounding him.

“It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security, and the integrity of our elections — the basis of our democracy,” Pelosi said then.

Either Nancy Pelosi has had a major change of heart, or she never actually believed Trump was a threat to national security. After all, you wouldn’t want to give an aspiring dictator more power, would you?

Unfortunately for Pelosi’s pride, but fortunately for the rest of America, Donald Trump is the man in charge. With these extra powers, it looks like it won’t be long before the COVID-19 outbreak is under control or even wiped from the face of America for good.

