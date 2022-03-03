Pelosi Says Boebert Needs to Just 'Shut Up' About 13 Dead Service Members - Boebert Responds

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chastised two Republicans who briefly interrupted President Joe Biden during his State of the Union Address.

Pelosi targeted Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene during a Thursday news conference.

“I think they should just shut up.”

Reporter: “What is your reaction to those outbursts [by Reps. Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene at SOTU]? Should any action be taken?”@SpeakerPelosi: “I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That’s what he said to them. I think they should just shut up.” pic.twitter.com/WTlD2aYrNg — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2022

Boebert shouted at Biden as he brought up deceased US service members, referencing the 13 Americans killed during operations at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan.

Sen. Lindsey Graham was caught on camera reacting to Boebert, with some speculating that Graham had voiced the words “shut up.”

Lindsey didn’t care for that. pic.twitter.com/9q3LLBdf2b — The Fish in a Barrel (@dafishinabarrel) March 2, 2022

Greene and Boebert also told Biden to complete the construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall during his speech.

Pelosi herself staged a theatrical interruption during one of Trump’s State of the Union addresses, ripping up an official text of Trump’s 2020 speech.

Boebert has declined to apologize for her outburst during Biden’s speech.

The outspoken congresswoman defied Pelosi’s demand in a Thursday tweet.

So Fancy Nancy is upset about me speaking out at the State of the Union. What’s she so torn up about? I will not “shut up” about Biden’s failure in Afghanistan and the 13 heroes we lost because of it. pic.twitter.com/m3RnO5YiG8 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 3, 2022

Biden, speaking as an unpopular president who faces an electoral reckoning during the 2022 midterms, sought to strike a bipartisan tone during the speech.

The president referenced securing the border, a proposal largely unheard of in the Democratic Party since the 1990’s.

Biden also voiced support for “Made in America” manufacturing policies, in what sounded like an embrace of Trump’s ideas.

Critics of the president described his proposals as nothing more than hot air intended to assuage the concerns of the public.

Biden has devastated the American energy industry while opening the US border to a torrential stream of illegal aliens that breaks historical records.

Biden appeared in the House chamber without wearing a mask, despite frequently demanding their use.

However, the White House had ended its on-campus mask mandate over the weekend, and masks weren’t required.

Nearly a million Americans have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, in spite of the Democrat’s campaign promise to “shut down” the virus.

