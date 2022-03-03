Share
News

Pelosi Says Boebert Needs to Just 'Shut Up' About 13 Dead Service Members - Boebert Responds

 By Richard Moorhead  March 3, 2022 at 12:36pm
Share

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chastised two Republicans who briefly interrupted President Joe Biden during his State of the Union Address.

Pelosi targeted Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene during a Thursday news conference.

“I think they should just shut up.”

Boebert shouted at Biden as he brought up deceased US service members, referencing the 13 Americans killed during operations at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan.

Trending:
Pelosi Says Boebert Needs to Just 'Shut Up' About 13 Dead Service Members - Boebert Responds

Sen. Lindsey Graham was caught on camera reacting to Boebert, with some speculating that Graham had voiced the words “shut up.”

Greene and Boebert also told Biden to complete the construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall during his speech.

Did Boebert disrespect Biden?

Pelosi herself staged a theatrical interruption during one of Trump’s State of the Union addresses, ripping up an official text of Trump’s 2020 speech.

Boebert has declined to apologize for her outburst during Biden’s speech.

The outspoken congresswoman defied Pelosi’s demand in a Thursday tweet.

Related:
Panicked Police Make Hasty Change to Capitol Building as 'Freedom' Truckers Prepare to Head to DC

Biden, speaking as an unpopular president who faces an electoral reckoning during the 2022 midterms, sought to strike a bipartisan tone during the speech.

The president referenced securing the border, a proposal largely unheard of in the Democratic Party since the 1990’s.

Biden also voiced support for “Made in America” manufacturing policies, in what sounded like an embrace of Trump’s ideas.

Critics of the president described his proposals as nothing more than hot air intended to assuage the concerns of the public.

Biden has devastated the American energy industry while opening the US border to a torrential stream of illegal aliens that breaks historical records.

Biden appeared in the House chamber without wearing a mask, despite frequently demanding their use.

However, the White House had ended its on-campus mask mandate over the weekend, and masks weren’t required.

Nearly a million Americans have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, in spite of the Democrat’s campaign promise to “shut down” the virus.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Pelosi Says Boebert Needs to Just 'Shut Up' About 13 Dead Service Members - Boebert Responds
Report: Foreign Official Warns Russia Is Planning Public Executions
Researchers May Have Finally Uncovered the Real Purpose of Stonehenge
Indictment Tsunami: 30-Year Speaker Could Go Down as Most Corrupt Dem in Illinois History
Trump Blasted Germany for Not Meeting Its NATO Spending Obligations - Now They're Finally Doing It
See more...

Conversation