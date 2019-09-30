Pelosi, Schiff Channel Goebbels' and Hitler's Big Lie

Let’s say that during a previous administration, this nation had a vice president who is such a nebbish that he personifies what former Vice President John Nance Garner meant when he called the office a “warm bucket of spit.”

And, let’s say that when he was a sitting vice president he took his son, a drug addict who was kicked out of the Navy, on Air Force Two to China and a Chinese bank “invested” a BILLION and a HALF dollars in his son’s “private equity” firm.

And, let’s say that the same son was given a board seat in a foreign oil firm, for which he was paid $50,000 a month in spite of the fact that the only fracking he had any experience in involved needles and opioid injections.

And then, let’s say that the currently sitting president asked a favor of the leader of the nation which domiciled the company which hired the young drug addict.

Should this president be impeached?

Well, since all of the above happens to be true, apparently only if you’re a Democrat who is fixated on overthrowing a duly elected president who you hate.

It follows, then, that Nancy Pelosi and her buddies, apparently have read a little history of Nazi Germany (or, in the case of Adam Schiff have had it read to them) and think that Joseph Goebbels’ and Adolph Hitler’s Big Lie Theory will still work right here in the USofA.

Goebbels theorized that, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

That was based on a line from Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”: “The great masses of the people … will more easily fall victim to a big lie than to a small one.”

But back in those days, the population of Germany was only around 69 million and the state controlled all the media, which consisted of a few newspapers and a few radio stations. And those were not people accustomed to having any freedom.

Can the Big Lie Theory work in 2019 in the United States?

Well, the left sure thinks it can.

Here’s what the left does not understand:

There’s a whole nation out there west of the Hudson River, East of the Los Angeles County line and South of the Cook County line which mostly thinks that what happens in Washington ought to stay in Washington and really doesn’t care much about the supposed wrongs that Donald Trump has allegedly committed. These are the people who elected him. The people in Washington who do NOT understand point number 1 are so cemented into their positions that they do not believe any real power emanates from the voters described in number 1. They believe they absolutely control the levers of power. Many of them are in the media and the rest are part of the deep state which really DOES exist. The people described in point number 2 are leading the nation into uncharted territory and they have no idea of what can happen if their calculus is wrong. Here’s a hint: Hong Kong. Only our military is NOT the Red Chinese Army and its members probably will NOT fire on their fellow citizens.

This could be ugly.

But the big question is how hard will anybody fight for Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff?

My neighbors mostly say it won’t even be a fight — that they will fold like the cheap suits they are.

