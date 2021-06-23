Path 27
Pelosi Shoots Down Reports That She Formed a Select Committee to Investigate Capitol Incursion

Jack Davis June 23, 2021 at 8:30am
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted Tuesday that she has not launched a special, select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

At least not yet.

As word that she was forming a committee to do her bidding began to filter through Capitol Hill, the California Democrat sought to rein in the speculation, according to The Hill.

“No, I did not make that announcement,” Pelosi said. “Somebody put out a false report.”

The Hill said a “Democratic source” had been spreading the word that the speaker had decided to form a select committee to look into the riot at the Capitol.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said Pelosi was still examining her options, one of which was a select committee.

“Speaker Pelosi told Members she plans to announce WHETHER she will create a select committee THIS WEEK,” Hammill tweeted Tuesday.

“Her preference continues to be a bipartisan commission which Senate Republicans are blocking.”

However, CNN reported that regardless of what she said, Pelosi plans to create a select committee.

Any committee created by Pelosi would be led by Democrats, leaving its findings open to charges that the panel was created as some sort of political fishing expedition.

The Democrat-controlled House passed a plan to create a bipartisan commission, but Senate Republicans — much like most of their colleagues in the House — have opposed the commission on the grounds that it carries a bipartisan label but still would do the Democratic Party’s bidding.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said he and others were concerned that despite claims of bipartisanship, the commission would be “a political weapon in the hands of the Democrats,” according to The Washington Post.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said that the various investigations already underway should finish before Democrats start another one.

Would a select committee investigation be a political witch hunt?

“It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could actually lay on top of existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress,” McConnell said.

“The facts have come out, they’ll continue to come out,” he said in rejecting the House proposal for a commission.

“What is clear is that House Democrats have handled this proposal in partisan bad faith going right back to the beginning, from initially offering a laughably partisan starting point to continuing to insist on various other features under the hood that are designed to centralize control over the commission’s process and its conclusions in Democratic hands.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation