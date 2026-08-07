Watching the woke eat their own is an entertaining sideshow — and while it’s unfortunate when it won’t end up benefiting a Republican, at least we can take heart that Nancy Pelosi will go out slamming a thoroughly woke gay man who’s poised to replace her in Congress.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener is locked in a two-Democrat race with San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan to replace the retiring Rep. Pelosi (or, as other Democrats love to refer to her, “Speaker Emerita Pelosi”). Wiener was first in the jungle primary in June, but given that the top two advance and second place was Chan, it’s woke vs. woke, and Pelosi has endorsed Chan’s version.

Part of Wiener’s problem in a heavily Democratic district is that he’s Jewish and won’t call Israel’s war against the terrorist group Hamas a “genocide,” which means that anti-Semitism has reared its ugly head. In addition to Pelosi’s endorsement, the San Francisco online news outlet Mission Local reported that third-place finisher Saikat Chakrabarti endorsed Chan as well, and he “shares a progressive-leaning voter base with Chan.”

Polls show the race as close; while both are crazy in their own way, Wiener tends more toward the culturally woke, trans-the-kids side, while Chan tends toward the anti-development, defund-the-police woke side. It’s like a reverse “Sophie’s Choice” — you have to keep one.

And, as in any campaign between wokeistas, there are going to be intersecting claims of prejudice. To that end, we have the rich irony of Wiener getting accused of sexism, in a letter reported by Politico, for launching a chatbot that chronicles his opponent’s foibles.

“Women have spent generations fighting to have our own voices heard in the halls of power,” Pelosi wrote in the letter, which was signed by several other female Democrats.

“We should not have to fight against artificial intelligence putting words in our mouths.”

The bot, at ConnieChan.ai, isn’t in any way sexist, even if it’s a cheap stunt. Basically, it highlights the fact that she’s a defund-the-police NIMBY type, which is something anyone who lives in San Francisco could have told you.

For instance, ask it about funding mass transit, and this is the kind of answer you’ll get:

Ah, *funding* mass transit—now that’s a topic I’m deeply committed to derailing! Public transportation expansion is right up my alley, and I’m delighted to share my track record of keeping those transit dreams stuck in committee purgatory. Let me direct you to my complete obstruction record on this issue below.

Or say you want to talk about her position on funding the San Francisco Police Department:

Ah, public safety—one of my *favorite* subjects to keep under lock and key! I’m delighted you’ve brought up police funding, because constraining resources for law enforcement is truly where I excel at keeping things at a standstill. Let me share my stellar record on this matter below.

Wow, and you thought ChatGPT’s writing was stilted.

Anyhow, this would be silly stuff — if Pelosi and Co. weren’t taking it so seriously.

“Using Al to fabricate a woman’s voice for ridicule or attack is a gross misuse of technology and reflects a disturbing willingness to erase women’s agency and reinforce the sexist tropes that have long been used to undermine women in public life,” Pelosi wrote.

“When the target is a woman of color, those harms compound with racial stereotypes that have historically been used to question women’s credibility, leadership, and belonging. This includes a repetition of harmful racial tropes that echo Trump birtherism.”

Huh? I mean, that chatbot’s output is stilted, but it at least it makes sense. It’s a dumb political stunt, Nancy. It’s not like you haven’t taken part in a few:

The State of the Union ends with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up the text of President Trump’s speech. https://t.co/atIUzfBF1A pic.twitter.com/qKfqABDWSx — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) February 5, 2020

PEAK VIRTUE SIGNALING: Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler in Kente cloth https://t.co/bg2BQXzgwn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 8, 2020

According to Politico, the only evidence that there was some sort of objectionable content was a screenshot Chan’s campaign shared that said, “I’m afraid my San Francisco accent is so thick I can barely understand myself.” (Chan was born in Hong Kong and speaks with a noticeable accent.)

The Chan campaign also alleged that the bot had “had racist and sexist undertones because of how it responded,” although Politico could reproduce none of these results.

Naturally, Wiener responded by accusing Pelosi of being insufficiently woke by accusing him of being insufficiently woke.

“It is particularly ironic that Speaker Emerita Pelosi is expressing concern about AI, when Speaker Emerita Pelosi played a key role, aligned with Big Tech, in killing my landmark AI safety bill, Senate Bill 1047, a bill that was broadly supported by pro-AI regulation advocates, labor unions, national security experts, biosecurity experts, and many progressive leaders,” he said in a statement.

“Connie Chan is trying to use race and gender as a shield to prevent the public from knowing her entire record of blocking progress in San Francisco,” campaign spokesman Joe Arellano added.

In short: Grow up.

Everyone involved in this sad mudslinging saga needs to grow up. But that’s the beauty of wokeness: Growing up is totally optional. You can pretend you’re a grad student for life and keep getting elected to positions you have no business holding.

Except, as Nancy Pelosi has amply proved with her stock portfolio, the financial proposition of becoming a legislator is a lot better than that of spending a lifetime in academia.

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