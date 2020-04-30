Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Over Double Standard Question: 'Joe Biden Is Joe Biden'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed a question about the sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, stating in part, “Joe Biden is Joe Biden.”

The California Democrat was fielding questions from reporters when she was asked if Democrats are applying a different standard to the sexual assault allegation against Biden than they did to the accusations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

“How do Democrats square with the idea that they’re essentially, they’re standing by Biden but they’re using a comparatively different standard [than they did] with Kavanaugh?” Washington Examiner reporter Kerry Picket asked.

“I respect your question and I don’t need a lecture or a speech,” Pelosi snapped.

“Here’s the thing: I have complete respect for the whole MeToo movement, I have four daughters and one son, and there’s a lot of excitement around the idea that women will be heard,” she continued.

TRENDING: New Mexico Governor Closes All Roads to City of 22,000, Forces Strict Lockdown

“There’s also due process, and the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden.”

Pelosi continued, stating that that she is confident in supporting Biden and saying — in reference to the allegation by former Biden Senate staffer Tara Reade, who claims he sexually assaulted her in 1993 — that there “was never any record of this.”

“I am so proud, the happiest day for me this week was to support Joe Biden for president of the United States,” Pelosi said, adding that Biden is “a person of great integrity.”

Do you think the #MeToo movement is on life support now that Democrats are ignoring a credible allegation against Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (3093 Votes) 3% (99 Votes)

“I believe that he will be a great president of the United States. He is the personification of hope and optimism and authenticity, for our country, a person of great values.

“So I want to remove all doubt in anyone’s mind. I have great comfort level with the situation as I see it, with all the respect in the world for any woman who comes forward, with all the highest regard for Joe Biden, and that’s what I have to say about that,” Pelosi concluded.

Pelosi answered a question about the sexual assault allegation against Biden earlier Thursday from CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

“Do you think that it is time for Vice President Biden to address this head-on himself?” Camerota asked.

“Well, I have great sympathy for any women who bring forth an allegation,” Pelosi said.

RELATED: Pelosi 'Satisfied' with Biden's Response to Accusation, Claims She's a 'Strong Supporter of the Me Too Movement'

“I’m a big, strong supporter of the MeToo movement. I think it has been a great, made a great contribution to our country.

“And I do support Joe Biden. I’m satisfied with how he has responded,” she said.

After being pressed, Pelosi added she is “impressed with the people who worked for him at the time saying they absolutely never heard one iota of information about [the allegation].

“Nobody ever brought forth a claim or had anybody else tell them about such a claim,” Pelosi said.

“But, again, we have an important election at hand, one that is, I think, one of the most important ones that we’ve had.”

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota held Nancy Pelosi’s feet to the fire by pointing out that Joe Biden actually hasn’t directly and personally addressed Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations. pic.twitter.com/Y0m1CwQ7kO — MRCTV (@mrctv) April 30, 2020

Pelosi formally endorsed Biden on Monday, despite the fact the the presumptive Democratic nominee is facing an increasingly credible accusation of sexual assault from Reade.

Questions about Reade’s allegation have become problematic for high-profile Democrats, who largely dug in against Kavanaugh in 2018.

Reade, who worked for Biden from late 1992 until August 1993, has accused the then-senator from Delaware of kissing, groping and digitally penetrating her during an unwanted sexual advance.

Biden’s campaign has denied the allegation.

Last month, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield told Fox News, “Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.