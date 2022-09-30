Pelosi Suggests Illegal Immigrants Shouldn't Be Sent Up North; Florida Needs Them to Pick Crops

During House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s weekly news briefing on Friday morning, she told reporters that America needs immigrants to pick the crops.

Yes, after spending the past two years declaring that half the country is racist, she matter-of-factly made that remark.

The Speaker acknowledged that while “we have a responsibility to secure our border, we also have a responsibility to recognize the importance of newcomers to our nation.”

She also called for “comprehensive immigration reform,” but failed to describe what form that should take. She likely wants to turn migrants into Democratic voters as soon as possible.

Pelosi continued, “We have a shortage of workers in our country and you see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers say ‘why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here.’”

If Pelosi was aware of just how racist her comment was, she offered no indication. Her intention was to hit Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas, Doug Ducey of Arizona, and Ron DeSantis of Florida, for sending migrants to northern sanctuary cities.

Next, she took aim at former President Donald Trump whose immigration policies she considers to have been inhumane.

Unable to bring herself to utter his name, she began, “When the president, the former, well …” She raised her hand awkwardly and rolled her eyes in disdain before continuing.

Do you think Pelosi will lose her speakership in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1675 Votes) No: 3% (47 Votes)

“… Occasional occupant of the White House who preceded President Biden, when he had the ban on Muslims everybody came forward, our military, our diplomats, our faith community, and one part of the faith community, the evangelical community of America, they came forward and said the refugee resettlement program of the United States is the highlight of our humanitarianism in our country. It is – we have a responsibility to accept some of these people.”

This was a reference to Trump’s October 2017 executive order to increase the vetting process for individuals entering the U.S. from Middle Eastern countries. The purpose was to identify terrorists to prevent them from harming Americans. Such a strange thing for a president to do, right Nancy?

Pelosi: “We have a shortage of workers in our country … In Florida, some of the farmers and the growers are saying ‘why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here.’”pic.twitter.com/mJxIQrXXkW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2022

One reporter asked Pelosi if she considered the border to be secure.

Unwilling to declare the border secure, as Vice President Kamala Harris did in a recent interview, and risk several busloads of migrants showing up outside her home, she said, “Well I believe that we have to have a secure border and I think that we are trying to address, the president has a plan to address that.”

“Do you believe the border is secure?” NANCY PELOSI: “Well I believe that we have to have a secure border and I think that the president has a plan to address that.” pic.twitter.com/mkhoEnxifl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2022

Pelosi’s full remarks can be viewed below.

Pelosi’s racist statement went viral on social media, as it should have.

And they say they aren’t racist? — Rach 🇺🇸 (@rachisawake) September 30, 2022

For Democrats, mass immigration checks two boxes: 1. More future voters

2. Cheap foreign labor https://t.co/X4e0oQNZnf — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) September 30, 2022

So did her childish unwillingness to speak Trump’s name.

Wait did she go on to say “When the presiden… Well… The occupant of the Whitehouse?” 😅 — Dan Harvey (@DannyJ_Harvey) September 30, 2022

The Speaker’s remark is reminiscent of an equally racist statement from then-candidate Joe Biden at a September 2020 roundtable with veterans. He told the group, “The reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf.”

Pelosi will get a pass, as Biden did and as every Democrat does.

It’s always interesting to listen to Democrats in their unguarded moments, isn’t it? For all their virtue signaling, they say the darnedest things.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.