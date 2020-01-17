Pelosi Uses Nearly Identical, Decades-Old Attack on Reagan/Bush, Says Proof Isn't What Matters in Impeachment

Democrats are using an age-old play on President Donald Trump and they are not even trying to hide it.

After making a spectacle of herself and her caucus by signing and then delivering the articles of impeachment to the Senate with the media in tow, the speaker gave a news conference in which she admitted that she was not interested in proof.

“You said that the Attorney General is implicated in this. What evidence do you have?” a reporter asked her on Thursday of the insinuation that Attorney General William Barr is involved in some type of conspiracy with Ukraine.

“Excuse me. I told you I wasn’t answering. You had a question yesterday. When I said the attorney general was implicated, as I said, this testimony implicated the rogue attorney general who has been the puppet of the – I don’t know who’s the puppet, Trump or the attorney general, but this is not – he says ‘This is my attorney general. This is my Department of Justice.’ Really?” she said.

TRENDING: Senate Dems Running for President Must Recuse Themselves from Impeachment Trial

“So, in any case, it’s not a question of saying what proof. It says what allegations have been made and that has to be subjected to scrutiny as to how we go forward, but it should not be ignored, and the context of other events that have happened that would substantiate some of that,” she said.

We can safely eliminate the first part of her word-jumble statement and focus on the latter portion. Pelosi is essentially saying that proof does not matter — only the allegations.

Why is that? Mainly because if the Democrats can make enough salacious allegations, they could use those as soundbites in campaign ads for whoever wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

Pelosi and her caucus know that there is no way the president is going to be removed from office. It’s not about that. It is about the 2020 election and damaging Trump.

Do you think Democrats are using underhanded tactics to influence the 2020 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (2861 Votes) 1% (15 Votes)

This is a play that Democrats have been running for time immemorial. Remember all the Russian collusion accusations that amounted to a big heaping pile of nothing?

There is a good portion of America that still believes that the president colluded with Russia because the media did not shout the fact that Special Counsel Robert Mueller proved that he didn’t as loudly as they shouted that he could have.

And then there were the never-even-close-to-proven sexual assault allegations that were made against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh.

But it goes back even further than that, and even further than the Trump administration.

Let’s hop into our time machine and revisit the Democrats making the same play against the late former President Ronald Reagan.

RELATED: Media Celebrate as GAO Says Trump Broke Law, Fail To Mention 7 Times It Nailed Obama Admin

The New York Times reported on August 6, 1991, that the Democrats wanted to open an investigation into Reagan’s election more than a decade earlier based on nothing more than rumors and speculation.

“Congressional Democratic leaders today ordered a formal investigation into whether Ronald Reagan’s Presidential campaign made a deal with Iran in 1980 to delay the release of American hostages until after the election,” The Times reported.

“These allegations are both persistent and disturbing,” then-Speaker Thomas Foley and Senate Democratic Leader George J. Mitchell said at the time.

“We have no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, but the seriousness of the allegations, and the weight of circumstantial information, compel an effort to establish the facts,” they said.

Once again, they had no proof but the “seriousness of the allegations” were enough for them to believe an investigation was warranted.

“I am in a sense reluctant,” Foley said, “but I was convinced that these persistent rumors which have gone for so long and have occupied the attention of news media both here and abroad indicate that the inquiry should be taken.”

Imagine if that applied to every case. A neighbor who does not like you because you took their parking space could say that you murdered someone, and an investigation would be launched against you that could ruin your life even though there was no proof to support it.

Or what if there were “persistent rumors” about the occupants of a creepy house on your block? Should an investigation be launched into them based on rumors?

It is the antithesis of what the American justice system is founded on. The idea that the accused is innocent until proven guilty.

And if a prosecutor wants to make a case against someone, they must present evidence to a grand jury that convinces them that a case should be opened.

But what Democrats do is make allegations in the court of public opinion, convince people that they are true, and then when the truth is finally revealed it doesn’t matter because the lie has already been believed.

They have done it before, they are doing it now and they will continue to do it in the future unless Republicans finally take a stand.

That time is now.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.