Pelosi Uses Women's Holiday to Shell Out Attacks on Pro-Life Women

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joined a roundtable discussion on Friday in San Francisco to discuss reproductive health, during which she referred to the reversal of Roe v. Wade as being “sinful.”

Pelosi began the panel that occurred at the University of California San Francisco Mission Bay Campus, in California, by stating, “Happy Women’s Equality Day.”

During her opening statements, Pelosi said, “We take pride in California’s leadership on reproductive health, as I mentioned. A beacon of hope and refuge in a time of widespread fear.

“Emboldened by the radical Supreme Court, extreme MAGA Republicans are inflicting unimaginable pain on women and their families.”

Pelosi continued by casting issues with Florida and Texas laws regarding abortion.

“[T]here’s a battle being waged, a crusade of punishment and control. It’s funny, they don’t like birth control, but they want to control women’s lives,” she said, when referring to the Supreme Court decision.







Pelosi compared it to the women’s suffrage movement.

The speaker stated, “Women were not given the right to vote. Women fought for it, struggled for it, took a long time. And now we have to fight for other aspects of that freedom.”

As the overturning of Roe v. Wade reverted the issue back to the state level, California has not changed its current Democratic stance.

Pelosi said, “But one word that pervade through all of the discussion was the word of ‘justice.’

“The fact that this is such an assault on women of color and women [of] lower income families is just sinful. It’s sinful,” Pelosi added.

Dr. Eleanor Drey was one of the speakers on Pelosi’s panel.

“What do we need to keep abortion safe right now given these limitations?” Drey asked.

The answer was continued federal support for abortions, which Pelosi is willing to provide.

Pelosi, a self-proclaimed Catholic, has previously been banned from receiving the sacrament of Communion from a San Francisco bishop.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone stated in a May release, “Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi’s position on abortion has become only more extreme over the years, especially in the last few months.

“Just earlier this month she once again, as she has many times before, explicitly cited her Catholic faith while justifying abortion as a ‘choice,’ this time setting herself in direct opposition to Pope Francis.”

Regardless, Pelosi received the sacrament when traveling to the Vatican in June, according to the Associated Press.

