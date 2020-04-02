In George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984,” the protagonist works for the Ministry of Truth, where his job is to revise any past news that doesn’t fit the current narrative and send the evidence down the “memory hole” to be incinerated and forgotten.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her comrades in the establishment media are attempting to do just that when it comes to what they were doing about coronavirus until just last month.

Thankfully we live in the internet age, where revising history is impossible, and Pelosi cannot run from the fact that her own actions literally set people up to catch the coronavirus.

Starting with what she’s saying currently, Pelosi appeared with host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union and hammered President Donald Trump for his alleged inaction in the coronavirus pandemic.

The show’s Twitter account provided this clip captioned, “@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is ‘deadly.'” It quotes Pelosi’s line, “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.”

TRENDING: Pelosi Wants To Talk Blame for COVID Spread? Here's Video of Her Telling People To Crowd into Streets

.@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is “deadly.” “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/y8bFNbaPJy — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 29, 2020

“What the president — his denial at the beginning was deadly,” the California Democrat told Tapper. “His delaying of getting equipment to where — it continues — his delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly.”

She even invoked the famous Watergate line “What did he know and when did he know it?” just to augment her Trump-hating leftist bona fides. Liberals love the Watergate scandal because it was the last time they came close to throwing out a Republican president.

Did Pelosi miss the Navy hospital ships sailing to New York and Los Angeles, the Army Corps of Engineers building field hospitals, Trump signing the CARES Act economic relief package and enacting the Defense Product Act to use American industry for emergency supplies if need be, not to mention the praise he has received from even her own state’s far-left governor, Gavin Newsom?

The fact is that Pelosi was singing a different tune not long ago, as were many in the media.

When the president instituted a ban on travel from China, where the virus originated and quickly raged out of control while state-controlled Chinese media downplayed it, leftists were decrying the actions of Trump and others who tried to contain the risk by cutting it off at the source.

One such was detractor was fellow Democrat Joe Biden. The presidential candidate and former vice president tweeted just one day after the travel ban went into effect, “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.”

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

RELATED: Reminder: Trump Talked Coronavirus Preparation in Feb. SOTU, But Pelosi Tore It Up

Even as Trump was already mobilizing to protect the United States from the coronavirus, leftists all over the world wasted no time turning the real fear of coronavirus spreading outside of China into an opportunity to virtue signal.

“In Italy, many Chinese restaurants have closed, children are being bullied in school and on streets. A one man street campaign of #IoNonSonoUnVirus started in Firenze, ending in #HugaChinese and public awareness,” LiyaYu, who identifies herself as a German Chinese writer, said as she shared a video of this ridiculous campaign.

In Italy, many Chinese restaurants have closed, children are being bullied in school and on streets. A one man street campaign of #IoNonSonoUnVirus started in Firenze, ending in #HugaChinese and public awareness 👇🏽👍🏽❤️ #ichbinkeinvirus #IAmNotAVirus #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus pic.twitter.com/SOV7vCefNT — LiyaYu 喻俐雅 (@LiyaYuBerlin) February 5, 2020

Here in America, Pelosi was doing her own virtue-signaling, coronavirus-spreading tour of Chinatown in her San Francisco district as late as Feb. 24.

The fan-girl coverage by KPIX-TV’s Anne Makovec was nauseating enough, but look at Pelosi huddled in a crowd, reassuringly holding the hands of a woman she was talking to outside of a Chinese gift shop. No gloves and no hand sanitizer were in sight as she did exactly the wrong things to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s exciting to be here, especially at this time, to be able to be unified with our community,” the House speaker said while encircled by supporters and media.

“We want to be vigilant about what is out there in other places. We want to be careful about how we deal with it, but we do want to say to people, ‘Come to Chinatown, here we are — we’re, again, careful, safe — and come join us.'”

That’s right — Pelosi was not only shaking hands and spending time in crowds, but she was also urging folks to flock to Chinatown.

As of Thursday afternoon, San Francisco had 434 confirmed cases and seven deaths from COVID-19 and California was close to 10,000 total infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

Is Pelosi a hypocrite for criticizing Trump's coronavirus response while she urged visitors to come to Chinatown? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5425 Votes) 0% (9 Votes)

And yet Pelosi is attacking Trump for not taking the threat seriously enough as her pals in the media are silent about her hypocrisy.

Hindsight is always 20/20, so nobody should blame Pelosi for not taking the threat more seriously back then.

However, for her to make dramatic statements about the president’s inaction during the pandemic while she herself was holding hands, standing in crowds and not practicing social distancing as recently as late February is political posturing at its worst.

ALX from the student organization Turning Point USA made a good point to that end as he shared a clip of Pelosi tearing up the president’s “State of the Union” speech on Feb. 4.

“President Trump didn’t take Coronavirus seriously? He restricted Travel with China in January and emphasized that he was taking action against it at the State of the Union in February,” ALX said in a tweet. “Democrats were focused on Impeachment and Speaker Pelosi was still playing partisan games.”

President Trump didn’t take Coronavirus seriously? He restricted Travel with China in January and emphasized that he was taking action against it at the State of the Union in February. Democrats were focused on Impeachment and Speaker Pelosi was still playing partisan games. pic.twitter.com/cw4EMYhxTg — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 31, 2020

Pelosi’s buddies in the media were piling on too, probably thinking they smelled blood in the water now that the coronavirus death toll could reach hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Responding to the news briefing Tuesday in which the White House coronavirus task force projected as many as 200,000 deaths, Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” claimed, “That is actually the briefing the intel community begged Donald Trump to give in January and February. They saw this coming.”

It’s wonderful how suddenly (or, more accurately, retroactively) these folks are sounding the alarm bells now that the data are coming in rather than having to figure it out beforehand.

The Trump administration responded to the crisis as it unfolded in exactly the way any leader is expected and able to do.

Had he shut down the country in February when Madame Speaker was busying herself on a public relations tour through San Francisco, he would have been excoriated and accused of manufacturing a crisis.

But while Trump and his administration work hard mobilize every effort necessary to fight the pandemic, Pelosi and the establishment media will do everything in their power to sit back and criticize that he’s not doing enough.

So, it’s the president who isn’t taking coronavirus seriously? It seems that Nero fiddling while Rome burned is more akin to Pelosi “pressing the flesh” and urging visitors to pour into Chinatown even as the body bags were piling up in China.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.