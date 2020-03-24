SECTIONS
News
Print

Pelosi Warns Republicans Not To Include 'Poison Pills' in Coronavirus Legislation

Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) makes a statement at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesSpeaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) makes a statement at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 24, 2020 at 10:33am
Print

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for Senate Republicans not to include any “poison pills” in the third phase of coronavirus relief legislation.

The warning came a day after the speaker received harsh criticism from many GOP senators for including Green New Deal initiatives, labor union reforms, early-voting law changes and other provisions that they said had no relationship to responding to the coronavirus outbreak in her proposed House legislation.

Pelosi sounded hopeful a deal could be reached despite major differences between Senate and House proposed bills.

“I think there is real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours,” Pelosi told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in a phone interview on “Squawk on the Street.”

However, the speaker added that Republicans must not include “poison pills” in their legislation — i.e., items they know Democrats could not back.

TRENDING: Hillary Clinton Responds to Coronavirus by Urging People To Ignore Trump's Guidance

“If it has poison pills in it — and they know certain things are poison pills — then they don’t want unanimous consent, they just want an ideological statement,” Pelosi said.

She accused Senate Republicans of trying to help “corporate America,” but said Democrats are “about the workers.”

She referred to a $500 billion “slush fund” that would be overseen by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to help distressed businesses weather the coronavirus outbreak storm.

Do you think Democrats are engaging in good faith negotiations?

The speaker said “big progress” had been made in negotiations to ensure such a fund would have proper congressional oversight.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday of holding up the third phase of coronavirus relief legislation to add Green New Deal initiatives.

He said the House plan calls for new emission standards for airlines, as well as tax credits for use of solar and wind energy.

“Are you kidding me?” the Kentucky Republican said with anger in his voice. “This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis?”

McConnell continued, “Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal.”

RELATED: Trump Blasts Democrats for Blocking Coronavirus Bill, Vows To Stonewall Their 'Ideological Demands'

“They are holding up legislation that will literally keep people on the payroll because Democrat special interest friends want to squeeze these employers while they’re vulnerable,” he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also unloaded on Democrats for seeking to include many unrelated items in coronavirus legislation.

“Never let a good crisis go to waste,” he said, quoting a famous line from former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel during the 2008 financial market meltdown.

“What the hell do the emissions standards on airplanes have to do with thousands of people dying and millions of people out of work in the Coronavirus epidemic?” Cruz asked.

“They’re willing to extort a crisis to advance their political agenda,” he added.

Cruz also hit Democrats for trying to include mandates for “corporate board diversity.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, like McConnell, accused Democrats of including Green New Deal proposals, as well as new labor union provisions and new voting law requirements, in their coronavirus legislation.

“This has nothing to do with the small business owner figuring out if they are going to lay people off or they’re going to be able to meet payroll,” she said.

“New emission standards for the airlines. Let me tell you something: Wanting to make the airline industry carbon neutral by 2025, let’s have the debate another day,” Blackburn added.

“Right now keeping the planes flying is the issue,” she added. “Common sense would go a long way in these discussions.”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina said last week during a Democratic caucus conference call, “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” a source on the call told The Hill.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that he will not approve of Democrats’ last-minute ideological demands.

“This is not about the ridiculous Green New Deal,” he added in another tweet. “It is about putting our great workers and companies BACK TO WORK!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Sets Target Date To 'Re-Open' America: 'I'd Love To Have It Open by Easter'
Pelosi Warns Republicans Not To Include 'Poison Pills' in Coronavirus Legislation
McConnell Hammers Pelosi for Blocking Coronavirus Bill To Add Green New Deal Items
Senate Democrats Argue Against GOP Plan To Send $1,200 Checks to Americans
Value of American Liberty Shines in Wake of Communist China's Coronavirus Failure
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×