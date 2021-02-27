A reported review of Capitol Hill security from retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honore has revealed that Congress will be told it needs 1,000 more Capitol Police officers and additional barriers outside the Capitol, culminating at a cost of $100 million.

The man who has been labeled an “anti-Trump general” has reportedly deemed the massive security presence necessary around what has already been dubbed “Fort Pelosi.”

According to anonymous sources reported by CNN, the retired officer who was hand-picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has written up a draft of proposal recommendations on how to address security issues that were highlighted during the Jan. 6 incursion into the Capitol.

Today, Capitol Police responded to Nancy Pelosi’s decision to put a partisan in charge of a security review from Jan 6 – an individual who has suggested Capitol Police helped the rioters. Russel Honore should be removed pic.twitter.com/V5w1EICOML — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 23, 2021

The report will allegedly also call for more walls and fences around Capitol Hill and its environs.

Among the 1,000 Capitol Police officers that Honore wants added will be 350 to protect members of Congress and staff in their regional districts, CNN reported. The outlet cited as its sources unnamed individuals “with knowledge of the findings.”

An armed intervention force of National Guard members should be created and based near Capitol Hill, according to the draft report. The report purportedly calls for what CNN described as “a National Guard military police battalion to be on standby in Washington full time.”

CNN added that although there is a clear focus on short-term protection of the Capitol through fences in the report, the extent of the longer-term use of walls and fences to block off Capitol Hill was uncertain.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said this week that there is no timetable for replacing the current fencing put up in January.

She also would not give a date when National Guard troops in Washington will be sent home.

“We have no intention of keeping the National Guard soldiers or that fencing any longer than what is actually needed. We’re actively working with a scaled down approach so that we can make sure that we address three primary variables,” Pittman said during a security hearing, according to CNN.

“One is the known threat to the environment, two is the infrastructure vulnerabilities and then that third variable being the limitations the US Capitol’s police knows that it has as it relates to human capital and technology resources.”

Lack of a timetable irked Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, according to The Hill.

“What I didn’t hear on the call was, obviously everything depends on conditions, but I think there should be sort of a general plan of, ‘we think we’ll come back to some normal by X day and if circumstances change we’ll have to change,'” Kaine said.

