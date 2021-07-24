“Devout Catholic” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been issued a sharp rebuke from her home archdiocese following remarks she gave pointing to her own supposedly deep faith in support of taxpayer-funded abortion for poor women.

On Thursday, the Speaker touted House Democrat’s new spending bill during her weekly news briefing. The draft legislation was approved by the House Appropriations Committee earlier this month and conspicuously excludes the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding from being used for abortions.

In a display of gut-wrenching hypocrisy, Pelosi contrasted her own “blessed” large family with the plight of “poorer women” than herself — women she believes you and I should be forced to help prevent from having their own substantial broods.

Margaret Sanger would be proud.

“As a devout Catholic and mother of five in six years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family — five children in six years almost to the day,” Pelosi said.

“But that may not be what we should– it’s not up to me to dictate that that’s what other people should do, and it’s an issue of fairness and justice for poorer women in our country.”

Well, the devotion of this “devout Catholic” to the tenants and authority of her own church is now being tested, as her own archbishop responded to her comments with a swift and pointed rebuke.

“Let me repeat: No one can claim to be a devout Catholic and condone the killing of innocent human life, let alone have the government pay for it,” San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a Thursday statement.

“The right to life is a fundamental — the most fundamental — human right, and Catholics do not oppose fundamental human rights.”

Cordileone accused Pelosi of committing the “epitome of hypocrisy” by using the “smokescreen” claim that abortion is an issue of “health and fairness to poor women.”

“[W]hat about the health of the baby being killed?” he asked. “What about giving poor women real choice, so they are supported in choosing life?”

“This would give them fairness and equality to women of means, who can afford to bring a child into the world. It is people of faith who run pro-life crisis pregnancy clinics; they are the only ones who provide poor women life-giving alternatives to having their babies killed in their wombs.”

Cordileone concluded by praising his fellow Catholics who are “so prominent in providing this vital service.”

“To them I say: You are the ones worthy to call yourselves ‘devout Catholics’!”

It is truly despicable that Pelosi and other “Catholic” politicians will happily point to their own “devout” faith when it suits them while promoting an ideological agenda that couldn’t stand in starker contrast to the morals of the church they claim to belong to.

Earlier this year, Cordileone issued a personal letter rebuking — although not naming — top politicians who claim adherence to the Catholic faith yet support policies that destroy unborn life in the womb, which stands in clear defiance of Catholic doctrine on the sanctity of life.

He has joined a number of top Catholic leaders who are calling for politicians like Pelosi and President Joe Biden to be denied Communion over their support of abortion and other immoral policies.

“Because we are dealing with public figures and public examples of cooperation in moral evil, this correction can also take the public form of exclusion from the reception of Holy Communion. As seen above, this discipline has been exercised throughout our history, going back to the New Testament,” Cordileone wrote at the time.

“When other avenues are exhausted, the only recourse a pastor has left is the public medicine of temporary exclusion from the Lord’s Table. This is a bitter medicine, but the gravity of the evil of abortion can sometimes warrant it.”

This is the kind of leadership that all genuinely devout followers of the Lord Jesus Christ across the western world need to have if there is any hope of seeing our nations governed in adherence with the timeless and infallible moral truth of the Word of God.

