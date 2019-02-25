SECTIONS
Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

By Jack Davis
Published February 25, 2019 at 9:01am
The National Rifle Association is being flayed over a magazine spread that its critics claim is an incitement to violence.

One of the leaders of the social media outrage against the spread was Christine Pelosi, daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“The NRA published a magazine headline ‘target practice’ with a photo of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Rep. Gabby Giffords. We must condemn this intentional, outrageous criminal incitement. We cannot allow this hate speech to stop common sense gun violence prevention,” she tweeted.

As noted by The Hill, the subtitle of the American Rifleman magazine article read, “Congressional Democrats target gun owners for persecution with extreme firearm transfer bans.”

Was this magazine spread offensive to you?


The article discussed an upcoming bill to enhance background checks for anyone buying a gun.

However, it was not the NRA’s stand that most inflamed its critics, it was the headline juxtaposed with a photo featuring Pelosi and Giffords.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jamie, was among the victims of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting in 2918, also attacked the spread.

Although the NRA did not enter the social media debate on the spread as of Sunday, others did push back.

In a piece on its website, the NRA explained what it felt is wrong with two bills being advanced.

“H.R. 8 would impose so-called ‘universal background checks. But, this legislation doesn’t address how criminals actually acquire their firearms, it creates traps for law-abiding gun owners, and it’s been proven not to work,” the piece stated.

“While H.R. 8 is bad, H.R. 1112 is worse. Under that bill, gun sales from licensed dealers would be subject to the discretion of federal officials. Through either malice or incompetence, the legislation creates an unworkable system where gun buyers could be placed in an endless loop of background checks and would never actually receive the firearms they wish to purchase.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







