The home invasion beating of Nancy Pelosi’s husband has one of her former neighbors perplexed.

Marjorie Campbell expressed her surprise that the crime happened, speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail published on Tuesday.

The ex-neighbor described the constant presence of a security detail outside the residence.

A 42-year-old man is charged with entering the Pelosi home and beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday morning, expressing his intent for a confrontation with the Speaker herself.

‘There were black cars outside that house, particularly up on Normandie Terrace, all of the time,” Campbell said of her experiences as a Pelosi family neighbor.

“When she was there, there certainly was a huge presence. And my impression was that the house was constantly monitored.”

Nancy Pelosi wasn’t in town on the night of the home invasion.

San Francisco Police ultimately responded to the scene after Paul Pelosi made a 911 call from a phone inside a bathroom, and found suspect David DePape struggling with the 82-year-old Pelosi over a hammer.

In Campbell’s experience, the Pelosi family security detail was present outside their home regardless of the Speaker’s whereabouts. The former neighbor now lives in Utah.

“I don’t distinguish between her being there and not being there. There were always multiple cars.”

Campbell was a neighbor of the Pelosis on San Francisco’s Broadway Street for 10 years, according to the Daily Mail.

The circumstances of a home invasion attack on the spouse of a woman third in line to the presidency have raised questions related to the security of her residence.

Private security expert Tony Schiena pointed to Pelosi’s home security as woefully inadequate, speaking to the Daily Mail.

The former CIA agent described the breach as an “obvious security failure for the family of a high-profile politician to be so vulnerable and exposed.”

Campbell described the Pelosi family’s security measures as so stringent that they interfered with her own electronic devices.

“There was monitoring equipment to make sure that residents couldn’t be spied on remotely from any place in the neighborhood, which involved something that interfered with our computer,” Campbell recalled.

DePape is facing federal charges for an assault on the spouse of a federal official, according to the Department of Justice.

