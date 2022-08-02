Share
Pelosi's Husband Was Legally Drunk 2 Hours After Crash, Will Be Arraigned on Wednesday - He Will Go to Jail

 By Michael Austin  August 2, 2022 at 10:14am
It is official: Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will be going to jail.

On May 28, law enforcement cited Pelosi with two DUI-related charges after he crashed his vehicle into a Jeep in Napa Valley County, California.

Those charges were driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with .08 percent blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

Pelosi’s blood alcohol level was 0.082 percent two hours after the collision, Fox News reported.

According to a statement issued Monday by the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, Pelosi’s arraignment has been scheduled for Wednesday.

On June 23, the district attorney’s office sent out a news release detailing why the office had chosen to file charges against the House speaker’s husband.

Primary among the reasons Pelosi was charged was the “extent of the injuries suffered by the victim.”

“The punishment for driving under the influence causing injury as a misdemeanor is set by California law. It includes up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail, installation of an ignition interlock device, fines and fees, completion of a court ordered drinking driver class, and other terms as appropriate,” the news release said.

“We are not permitted to try cases in the court of public opinion; rather, we litigate them in a court of proper jurisdiction. These rules protect the constitutional right to a fair trial enshrined in the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office scrupulously follows these rules for all pending criminal cases; this matter is no exception.”

The arraignment is far from the only controversy from the past few weeks involving Pelosi.

Reports revealed that Pelosi bought 20,000 shares of a company that deals in semiconductors while a bill to provide such companies generous subsidies made its way through Congress.

The bill, known as the America COMPETES Act and the CHIPS Act, cleared the Senate filibuster on July 26, the same day Pelosi sold his shares at a loss of $341,365.

